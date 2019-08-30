NRC in Assam | What does the publication of NRC bring to the masses?

Nazimuddin Siddique

Assam is going to witness the publication of the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) on August 31, a date fixed by the Supreme Court of India. The government claims that the NRC will include all the de jure citizens of India who inhabit Assam, and will exclude all the non-citizens from the state. So, as the date nears, the heartbeats of millions in Assam are getting faster.

So far there have been two draft lists published. The first draft was published on December 31, 2017, and the second on July 30, 2018. The August 31st list will be the final one. To the surprise of many, the July 30 list excluded about 4 million (4,007,707) names from the NRC draft list. Though doubts were raised prior to the list being published, once the numbers were out, controversy surrounding the whole process and its legitimacy was raised.

There were many examples which suggested that the exclusions were arbitrary, misleading and incorrect. For example, in some cases, while some members of a family made it to the list, others from the same family were excluded. How can half a family be Indian while the other half be foreigners!

The NRC will have an impact in Assam and beyond. Millions in Assam are eagerly waiting to find their names in the final list — it will bring cheers to the many citizens who find their name on the list, but for those whose names will not feature on the list, it’s tough times ahead. Some speculate that the August 31st list could exclude a minimum of 10-12 lakh names; some say the number could go up to 25 lakh.

Those whose names are excluded from the final list will be given 120 days to approach and appeal to the foreigner’s tribunals (FT) to reclaim their citizenship. The FT is a quasi-judicial body headed by a lawyer, called a FT member, who functions in a bi-partisan manner under the state government.

At present there are 100 FTs in Assam and for the quick disposing off of cases post August 31, the state government is increasing its number to a 1000. As it appears these FT members are not trained in arbitration-related matters and it is the decision of these FT members that will decide the fate of millions of people.

Some scholars and experts argue that most of the people to be omitted from the final list will be from two social groups — Muslims and Bengali Hindus. This will happen mainly because the government fashioned an arbitrary category entitled ‘original inhabitants’ (OI) to include millions of Asomiya people in the register, in many cases without verifying or with insufficient documents. The creation of the OI makes the whole NRC process discriminatory and illegitimate. This leads to the question: How can the Supreme Court, which is supervising the process, allow such a discriminatory process?

From these marginalised groups women and children will be the most distinct victims of this exclusion and subsequent statelessness. Doubtful voters or ‘d-voters’ together with their families, declared foreigners inter alia, will be excluded from the final list of NRC. Various other vulnerable social categories, for instance, nomads, transgenders and orphans, to name a few, will be affected by the process.

What will finally happen to those who do not find a place in the NRC list, the undocumented foreigners? The government has not specified any policy at the moment. Reports have emerged of the government constructing a huge camp in the Matia region of Goalpara district, in western Assam — will this camp house undocumented foreigners? The government has spent Rs 46 crore for this project. Ten more such camps are likely to come up in the state. Are the construction of these camps opening a dark chapter in India’s post-colonial history?

