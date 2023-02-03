English
    Not all are bullish on the revamped MSME credit guarantee scheme

    Industry experts have given a mixed reaction to the extra Rs 9,000-crore capital allocation to the corpus to revamped credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs.

    Harsh Kumar
    February 03, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
    Analysts are divided on the fresh capital infusion to revamp the credit guarantee scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) announced in the budget. In her budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would add Rs 9,000 crore to the corpus of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), which is expected to aid smaller companies still fighting the fallout of the pandemic-induced slowdown.

    What do experts say?

    HP Kumar, senior executive committee member, FICCI-CMSME (a body that aims to empower MSMEs), and director, external affairs, Power2SME Pvt Ltd, the incremental capital infusion will benefit the small-scale MSME sector by augmenting the corpus of the credit guarantee fund trust and facilitating incremental credit of Rs 2 lakh crore.

    But not everyone shares this view.