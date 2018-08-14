No reason for pvt hospitals to sit out of path-breaking govt initiative: Ayushman Bharat CEO

The chamber of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Mission (ABNHM) on the third floor of Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi has been buzzing with activity all day.

Indu Bhushan, the 1983 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan, was called by the government to helm Ayushman Bharat popularised as ‘Modicare’.

The scheme announced in the Union Budget 2018-19, aims to provide health coverage to 100 million poor families constituting about 40 percent of India population.

The challenge of running Ayushman Bharat is of different magnitude says Bhushan, who spoke to Moneycontrol recently taking time from his busy schedule to share more details on the status of the scheme and the challenges he faces.

Progress so far

Bhushan who took charge on May 1 – says “tremendous work” has been done in terms of preparing guidelines on establishing trusts at the state level, designing request for proposals (RFPs) and contracts to bring insurance companies on board, grievance redressal mechanism, establishing criteria for empanelling hospitals, and rolling out package rates. The agency is also putting up a three module IT system in place.

“In the IT platform we have three major modules one is for hospital management, one is for beneficiary identification and the third one is transaction management. The module for beneficiary identification is completed, modules for hospital and transaction management have little work pending," he said.

Bhushan said states are also getting the systems in place, training people and work is going on.

“Most of them are going for trust model – they need to have strong claim management and processing. All of that should be done in a month,” he added.

So far 28 states have come on board to implement the scheme, but eight states -- Telangana, Odisha, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu have kept away from the scheme.

“In most of the cases - the issue is that - they (states) are covering more people than we are covering. They already have an existing scheme. If they converge their scheme with our scheme they have to increase coverage. It has a financial implication. The issue is also whether to keep the two schemes separately or merge the two. Since they have their scheme going, they don’t feel the urgency,” he said.

“By not signing they will not get funds from us, they need to decide fast,” Bhushan added.

Will private hospitals join?

Bhushan’s other challenge is to empanel as many large private hospital chains as possible. As over 70 percent of healthcare in India is provided by private hospitals, making the participation of these hospitals critical to the success of Ayushman Bharat.

So far, little over 3,000 hospitals have empanelled in the scheme. Large private hospital chains have kept away from the scheme citing the proposed reimbursement package rates as unscientific, arbitrary and insufficient.

Bhushan is confident about large private hospital relenting. He asked private hospitals to consider large volumes that Ayushman Bharat generates and said he doesn’t see any reason for private hospitals from sitting out of the path-breaking government initiative.

“This scheme is opening up (a market) of around 500 million beneficiaries. We are talking about large volumes. We haven’t had such scheme so far that provides this kind of volumes,” Bhushan said.

“We want to make sure that rates are high enough so that we can attract the private sector, but at the same time they should not be so high that they make the scheme unsustainable,” he added.

He also assured private hospitals the government has initiated cost studies of 1,350 medical procedures covered under the scheme.

“If we believe that rates need to be revised we will revise them," he said.

Though the prices were set at the national level, Bhushan said, the hospitals should not be worried as states were giving the states the flexibility to increase or decrease prices, and some states have done that already.

"The Cesarean section has been put at a package rate of Rs 9,000, Chhattisgarh has changed it to Rs 18,000. States have the flexibility to change that based on their requirement," Bhushan said.

There are also a few inbuilt incentives, over and above the package rates announced by the government to improve the quality of treatment and expand healthcare infrastructure in backward districts.

For hospitals with entry-level National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) accreditation, the government provides 10 percent commission above the package rate and 15 percent for fully-accredited hospitals.

Trust vs Insurance models

With the opportunity to provide health cover to 100 million families, insurance companies were expecting a huge boost to their volumes and were also eyeing cross-selling of their other products to boost margins.

But with most states opting for a trust-based model – they are left in the lurch.

In trust-based model each individual state will form its own trust to manage the scheme and claims will be disbursed from a corpus created from central and state government contributions.

"When the scheme was announced insurance companies were looking at it with a lot of interest, it's potentially giving them huge business," Bhushan says.

"In the RFP (request for proposal) or tender document, we made sure that they don't have windfall gain. So we ensured that they can take a maximum of 15 percent (profit margin), and if the profit (margin) is more than 15 percent they have to give it back. They are still interested, but their level of enthusiasm has gone down, as they can't make a big profit," Bhushan said.

Bhushan, who worked in Asian Development Bank before joining Ayushman Bharat, added with a few exceptions, mass health insurance schemes across the globe are administered by state agencies.

"The idea is that why should the states share profit with private insurance companies," Bhushan said.

States also have apprehensions over the insurance model becoming costly in the long run and over possible problems in administering claims.

To be sure there are problems with trust-based models as well, as most states don't have the experience to handle the high volumes of claims, and possible frauds and corruption.

Bhushan said that’s a reason why Centre will be hand holding states until they are able to run their schemes.

Funding

“We have sufficient funding, this is the flagship programme of the government, the funding will not be a problem. It’s the absorption that is the problem and not funds,” Bhushan said.