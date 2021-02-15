No decision taken on opening up private market for vaccines: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive began on January 16. (Representative Image)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on February 15 said that the government hasn't taken any decision on opening up the private market for COVID-19 vaccines.

"This is an emergency use authorisation (EUA), and during the course of EUA, it is the responsibility of the govt to keep things under control, that is why it is not been opened up for private market," Harsha Vardhan said, briefing media.

The Health Minister added that the private sector is already involved.

"All the healthcare workers belonging to public and private are being vaccinated. The private facilities are being used for vaccination. Out of 1,72,729 vaccine sessions, there are a lot of sessions that were held in private sector," Harsh Vardhan added.

The private sector has been asking the government to allow them to inoculate their employees using the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, in a bid to return back to normalcy faster.

Funding third phase

On whether the Central government would be funding the cost of vaccination of 27 crore people in the third phase involving people above 50 years of age and people with comorbodities, Harsh Vardhan said the government is yet to make a decision on this.

The third phase of vaccination is expected to begin in March.

"As far as the intention of the government - the FM in her speech promised to keep 35,000 crore, if there is need the government said it may consider

"This is being deliberated by expert group, the Prime Minister will discuss with all Chief Ministers and will take their feed back. At the moment there is no finalised decision," Harsh Vardhan said.

The government is funding the entire cost of vaccinating three crore healthcare and frontline workers.