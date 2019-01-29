App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitin Gadkari to start road, river projects worth over Rs 870 crore in Bihar

Bihar will also get two rail over bridges (ROBs) of 91 km and 94 km respectively built at a cumulative cost of Rs 131.97 crore.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will initiate several highway and river projects worth Rs 872 crore in Bihar on January 30.

The minister will lay foundation stone for widening of National Highway 28A from Piprakothi to Motihari and Raxaul (69 km) at a cost of Rs 333.60 crore coupled with widening of NH28B from Chhapra to Misrauli (40 km) at a cost of Rs 171.40 crore.

He will also lay foundation stone for widening of two national highways in Pashchim Champaran. These include widening of a-24 km stretch between Misrauli and Parsauni at a cost of Rs 93.84 crore and a-37 km stretch between Manuvapul and Yagnapatti-Navalpur-Raywal Chowk at a cost of Rs 128.9 crore.

According to the ministry’s press release, Gadkari will also initiate dredging work between Hajipur and Triveni Ghat worth Rs 12.9 crore. This will be a 300 km long route across river Gandak and aims to improve water transportation in the state.

"The waterway will help in generating cargo transport capacity of 11.6 MT in the next five years and will provide cargo connectivity from river Ganga and transport facility up to Nepal by waterway," the ministry said in a statement.

The waterway will have roll on-roll off (RO-RO) terminals at Vaishali, Kalyanpur, Betia and Bagaha.

Gadkari has set a target to award projects for 20,000 km and construct 16,420 km of national highways during 2018-19.

According to government estimates, while close to 9,829 km of national highways have been constructed, projects worth 6,500 km have been awarded till December.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #infrastructure #Nitin Gadkari #policy

