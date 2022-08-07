English
    NITI Aayog governing council meeting begins

    PTI
    August 07, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
    NITI Aayog (File image)

    NITI Aayog's seventh Governing Council meeting, which will discuss various issues such as crop diversification, urban development and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), began on Sunday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the meeting. This is the first physical meeting of the Council after July 2019.

    The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and several Union ministers.

    The prime minister is the Chairman of NITI Aayog. Generally, a full council meeting happens every year. Generally, a full council meeting happens every year.

    The meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 12:16 pm
