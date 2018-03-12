NITI Aayog and ministries to churn out 'action plan' on electric vehicles

The NITI Aayog is now in charge of coordinating the development guidelines surrounding electric vehicles (EVs) between seven ministries.

According to a report in Mint, the Niti Aayog will get the heavy industries, power, new and renewable energy, road transport and shipping and highways, earth sciences, urban affairs and information technology to chalk out their individual guidelines.

These will then be dovetailed into an action plan for promoting the use of EVs.

This comes just a month after the think-tank scrapped the electric vehicles policy after facing opposition from industry leaders. They stated that the infrastructure was yet to be put in place.

The report mentioned that the road transport ministry would have to frame guidelines around considerations such as last-mile connectivity, non-fiscal incentives and public transportation.

The power ministry has been tasked with providing guidelines around charging infrastructure.

A senior official in one of the ministries told Mint that they would need to revert back to the NITI Aayog in a fortnight or so, following which the NITI Aayog would then come up with consolidated guidelines for electric vehicles.

The Indian government has a strong stance for procuring lithium from within the country. In late February, the government is against getting into agreements with countries that have Lithium and Cobalt deposits as the government is against the idea of providing incentives such as a free trade agreement with these countries.