New scheme, new investors key to resolving sector's woes: Power Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

The Power Ministry is working on a scheme to resolve the stressed assets issue in the sector, after the first version - Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojna (UDAY), launched in 2015 - failed to fully address industry woes.

The second wave would also need support of new, strong players to be able to meet the goal, according to Power Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg.

"If we can get the asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) and some strong industry players... we'll have to probably get some new industry players besides the existing ones to come and bid for these assets. That's perhaps the way to resolve the power sector assets. There are times when you need to get new industry players, like in airports, infrastructure... maybe domestic, and may be foreign," Garg said.

Garg said that about Rs 3-4 lakh crore worth of power assets are in distress and lenders are trying to resolve them in different ways. However, routes like the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are not sufficient for a number of sectors like power. "If you resolve the asset via NCLT, nothing will survive practically, except that plant," he said.

Garg pointed out that the aim of the UDAY scheme was to make sure that power is paid for. "Discoms buy power, they should pay. Now, even post Uday, some entities started delaying payments," he said, adding that about Rs 40,000 crore of bills are unpaid.

"We are also talking about creating a new scheme where the reforms can be brought in backed by incentives and investment support from the government. That’s under discussion. But, the key in the power sector is that power needs to be paid for," he said.

Garg also talked about how there was a need for a framework to resolve stressed financial entities and that the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, which was dropped last year, should be revisited.

"We see some problems in the Non-banking finance company (NBFC) space today, they need to be resolved. The impact of financial entities going down under or becoming insolvent is much larger systemically than of a single entity in one of the real sector," Garg said. "We tried to bring in the FRDI but that for very odd reasons did not see the light of the day despite being introduced. It will have to be brought back. There is no other way," he added.