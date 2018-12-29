App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Dec 29, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New FDI policy on e-commerce: Domestic retailers welcome move

The government on December 26 announced several restrictive changes to the FDI policy or online retailers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After the Centre announced new changes to the FDI policy for e-commerce, aimed at checking predatory pricing and deep discounting, domestic retailers feel it will bring a "level-playing field" for offline and other retailers in the market, as per a report in Business Standard.

The government on December 26 announced several restrictive changes to the FDI policy or online retailers. These changes are aimed at checking deep discounting and predatory pricing. According to the new changes, the government has barred online retailers from entering exclusive deals for selling products on their platforms.

The government has also enforced a 25 percent cap on the inventory that an e-commerce platform can purchase from a single vendor.

The changes will come into effect on February 1, 2019.

related news

"The FDI-funded discounting was making it difficult for offline retailers and other players to sell effectively. These (new changes) will bring a level playing field in many categories," Rakesh Biyani, joint managing director, Future Retail, told the paper, adding that the new changes will help domestic companies in building a robust business model.

"The government should appoint agencies to ensure compliance of norms and probe any flouting of norms and initiate action against such marketplaces," Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive of Retailers Association of India, told the paper.
First Published on Dec 29, 2018 03:34 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Economy #FDI #policy

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.