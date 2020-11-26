PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Multimodal connectivity can be a gamechanger: Expert

Arindam Guha, partner and government and public services leader at Deloitte India, said the initiative will also lead to generation of jobs in the logistics sector and will help in attracting big foreign companies.

Soumalya Santikari
Representative image (REUTERS/Amit Dave)
Representative image (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

The government's renewed focus on infrastructure sector, as it looks to spur economic growth following the coronavirus setback, is expected to be given a massive push in the way of the multimodal connectivity initiative.

The master plan, which the government is expected to come out with soon, is expected to rein in logistics cost and boost local manufacturers.

Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, recently said at a CII event that the masterplan will soon be placed before the Cabinet.

Close

He also said that the shipping, railways and civil aviation ministries will be given a timeline to ensure multimodal connectivity to various manufacturing centres by 2024.

related news

Arindam Guha, partner and government and public services leader at Deloitte India, feels the initiative can be a gamechanger for the infrastructure sector.

"We are too dependent on particular modes of transport like rail and road. The commissioning of the dedicate freight corridor will boost transportation opportunities for Railways. In terms of adapting for different modes of transport in different stretches of the entire supply chain is another area of concern. In other countries, the logistics parks are constructed in such a manner that last-mile connectivity is not a problem.  This is why multi-modal connectivity project is very important and I expect that it will reduce time and cost quite a bit if it is executed in the correct manner," he told  Moneycontrol.

He added that the initiative will also lead to generation of jobs in the logistics sector and will help in attracting big foreign companies.

"In a project of this magnitude, there will be a massive boost to jobs generation for the logistics sector. Also, if large companies are to look at India, they will look at competitiveness in cost and logistics is a key element. In India, we still are at a relative disadvantage when it comes to logistics," he said.

In his Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi emphasised on giving a new direction to infrastructure development and had rued that there is no coordination between the various modes of transportation.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 09:24 pm

tags #infrastructure #multi-modal connectivity #policy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.