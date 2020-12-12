MSP is not part of farm laws and will continue like before: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Per Sitharaman, farmers all over the country are coming out with clear anecdotal and experiential examples of how they stand to benefit from these laws. (File Image)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that specific concerns about the provisions in the farm laws are not being addressed at the ongoing negotiations amid farmer protests.

The minister also said that Minimum Support Price (MSP) is not part of farm laws and will continue like before. She also emphasized that the farm laws are for the greater good of the farmers, in an interview with CNN News18.

"Rolling back of the farm laws as a demand, cannot be on the ground of the larger good," she said.

Per Sitharaman, farmers all over the country are coming out with clear anecdotal and experiential examples of how they stand to benefit from these laws.

On the matter of the MSP, the finance minister said that it continues to be implemented.

"If it has not been provided in even one crop season, then there is a reason for fear. But, now maximum procurement is happening even as we speak," she told CNN News18.

The Finance Minister also raised concerns that the ongoing protests were being used as a way to discuss issues that are not pertaining to the farmers. She, however, reiterated that the talks with the farmers are still continuing and that despite PM Modi and the government being ready to talk, the talks are not taking place, rather protests are continuing to be carried out.

"We have not stopped talking to them and they are welcome to come and talk to us as farmers," Sitharaman said.

Sticking to their demands, farmer leaders on Saturday said they are ready to hold talks with the government, but will first discuss repealing the three new farm laws, and announced further intensification of their ongoing protest against the legislation.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border, farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu said that thousands of farmers will start their 'Delhi Chalo' march from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 am on Sunday.