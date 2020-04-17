MSMEs may cut workforce to half as manufacturing comes to standstill: UNIDO report

While MSMEs are in dire need to get back to business after the COVID-19 lockdown, a survey by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) revealed that regular manufacturing has halted, except for rice milling sector where production reportedly dropped to about half of normal.

In several sectors, including automotive components, MSMEs had already seen pre-lockdown declines in business, due to the stagnating economy and demand conditions and disrupted international supply chains due to lockdown in China.

A significant number of MSMEs under the survey expect they will need to reduce or even halve workforce. On the other hand, manpower is a constraint as 30-70 percent of their pre-COVID workforce may have migrated to their hometowns due to uncertainties and loss of income during the lockdown.

The telephonic survey was conducted by UNIDO from April 9-13 comprising 85 MSMEs including automotive components, bicycle, paper, textile, ceramic, foundry, tea and rice milling sectors from clusters across the country that are or have been working with UNIDO under any of its government programmes.

Manufacturing MSMEs supply to other industries, which have also stopped operating, resulting in reduced demand and cancellation of orders. While essential industries continue to operate, their demands for necessary inputs from non-essential industries cannot be met.

For instance, the paper industry cannot meet current demands for high-quality paper for pharma, food and hygienic applications.

Once restrictions are lifted, the market is expected to be very tight and extremely cash-constrained. This is largely due to uncertainties with regard to demand for MSME’s products and ongoing expenses being incurred for labour, energy, rent and other business inputs.

MSMEs will need to undertake outstanding maintenance and service and clean out wasted stocks, before they can resume operations, at a significant cost and with likely write-offs to stocks currently trapped on-site.

To ease their financial crunch, MSMEs have started to look at options to reduce or defer less-essential expenses including reduction of stocks, deferment of investments and to secure outstanding dues from buyers, particularly PSUs.

The small enterprises require access to additional working capital through low-interest loans.

Several small-enterprises stated that minimum time to resume business operations may vary between six weeks to six months.

The most immediate concern currently on the minds of MSMEs is cash flow and working capital. Most are concerned that survival is only possible with a substantive financial and/or fiscal support package from government specific to the MSME segment.