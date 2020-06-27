MSME Day 2020 | Here's all you need to know about CHAMPIONS portal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 officially launched the Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength (CHAMPIONS) platform for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

It is a grievance redressal platform for MSMEs where they can register issues faced by them in relation to finance, raw materials, labour, regulatory permissions among other things.

The idea is to help smaller units grow by solving their grievances, encouraging, supporting, helping and handholding.

As part of the system, a network of control rooms is created in a 'Hub and Spoke' model. The 'Hub' is situated in New Delhi in the MSME Secretary's office while the 'spokes' are in various offices and institutions under the MSME ministry, across states.

The portal is enabled by Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Machine Learning tools, in addition to the ICT tools including telephone, internet and video conference. It is fully integrated on a real-time basis with the government's main grievances portal CPGRAMS and the ministry's other web-based mechanisms.

Within five weeks since its launch, the portal has resolved nearly 50,000 complaints filed by MSMEs, a report notes to MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari as saying.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy