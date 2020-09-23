Monsoon Session of Parliament: Govt recommends adjourning Rajya Sabha sine die

The government has recommended the adjournment of Rajya Sabha sine die, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan informed the House during the ongoing Monsoon Session on September 23.

"I have to inform members that the government has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today. Some important legislative business passed by Lok Sabha has to be disposed of before the adjournment," the MoS said.

A meeting of Business Advisory Committee (BAC) was convened on Tuesday to allow time for government legislative business, the Minister said.

"If the House agrees, the suggested time allotment to the Bills may be accepted," he told the House.

Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu told the Minister in response that it was up to the chair to announce when to adjourn the House.

“Once I am convinced that the business we have been given is totally completed, the House can be adjourned," Naidu said.

The decision comes amid Opposition parties boycotting Rajya Sabha over farm Bills and many parliamentarians testing positive for COVID-19. The BAC meeting held yesterday was boycotted by the Opposition.

As many as 30 members of both the Houses, including ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel had tested positive for COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the session for a few minutes on the first day, while Home Minister Amit Shah, who tested positive for the virus before the session, did not attend any session, so far.

Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who are back from abroad, could not attend any session, too while many opposition MPs, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former finance minister P Chidambaram, sought leave from the Rajya Sabha proceedings on health grounds.

The government is also expected to recommend sine die adjournment of Lok Sabha session, that resumes at 6 pm, according to reports.

Wednesday is the tenth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on September 14, under the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and is supposed to run till October 1.

The session is being held amid many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day, entry only to those having a negative COVID-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks during the session.