Monetary Policy | Unconventional 35 bps of easing provides a dovish tilt

Aditi Nayar

In a break from the past, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the repo rate by an unconventional 35 basis points (bps) to 5.4 per cent in the August 2019 policy review, as compared to our expectation of a standard 25 bps rate cut. The decision to reduce the policy rate and maintain the stance as accommodative was unanimous, although two of the six MPC members voted for a smaller rate cut of 25 bps.

The unusual 35 bps rate cut along with the reduction in the MPC’s baseline GDP growth forecast for FY2020, suggest that the slowdown in economic growth in various sectors has emerged as the MPC’s central concern, given that inflation is forecast to remain firmly under its medium-term target of 4 per cent up to Q1 FY2021.

In June, the MPC had placed its CPI inflation forecast at 3.0-3.1 per cent for H1 FY2020 and 3.4-3.7 per cent for H2 FY2020, with the risks broadly balanced. It now expects the CPI inflation to print at 3.1 per cent in Q2 FY2020, before rising to 3.5-3.7 per cent in H2 FY2020, with risks evenly balanced.

Subsequently, it has projected the CPI inflation at 3.6 per cent in Q1 FY2021. The committee highlighted various risks, including the emerging price pressures in vegetables and pulses, uneven monsoons, and volatility in crude oil prices related to geopolitical concerns. However, it pointed to the recent uptick in the volume of rainfall, moderation in one year ahead inflation expectations of households and the expectation of manufacturing firms of an easing in output prices in Q2 FY2020.

Recent global developments suggest that commodity prices may remain subdued in the near term, which would contain the inflation in manufactured products. However, the demand for various services is likely to remain sticky, which may prevent a substantial reduction in the core CPI inflation. Moreover, the recent surge in rains, that has caused flooding in parts of India, may pose more of a risk than a benefit to food prices. Therefore, we remain cautious regarding the outlook for the CPI inflation.

With a broad set of indicators suggesting weakening of domestic and external demand conditions, the MPC has mildly revised its GDP growth outlook for FY2020 downwards to 6.9 per cent with risks somewhat tilted to the downside, from 7 per cent in the June 2019 review.

The outlook for domestic consumption, exports and private investments remains subdued, although government spending may gather momentum in the post-Budget months. The reduction in risk weights for consumer credit announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may nudge lenders to cut their lending rates, resulting in lower EMIs, which may modestly boost demand.

However, the continued gap in kharif sowing and YoY decline in reservoir levels do not portend well for the rural sentiment. Moreover, exports are unlikely to emerge as a driver of growth in the current global environment. The moderate capacity utilisation levels, availability of brownfield assets through the NCLT, and high leverage levels of various corporates would prevent widespread capacity expansion in the current fiscal. Overall, the GDP growth in FY2020 may be restricted to around 6.6 per cent.

While the stance of monetary policy was maintained as accommodative and the tone of the outlook was dovish, we expect that incremental data will crucially guide the MPC’s decisions on additional rate cuts. The focus will now shift to improving transmission to bank lending rates, with the systemic liquidity surplus in excess of 1 per cent of NDTL.

While the rate cut and the awaited improvement in transmission of monetary easing to bank lending rates would boost sentiment, some of the constraints to economic growth, such as the moderate capacity utilisation levels, cost of land acquisition, and weak outlook for farm incomes and rural consumption, may not be removed by lower interest rates alone. Therefore, the central bank’s steps need to be supplemented with policy changes and reforms aimed at spurring activity in various sectors.