Monetary Policy | Repo rate likely to be cut again with concerns of persisting slowdown

Saugata Bhattacharya

Latest data for August and September now indicate a virtual certainty that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at its meeting over October 1 to 4, will cut the repo rate again, the fifth time since February. The extent of the cut remains uncertain. Our base assumption is 0.25 percentage point (25 basis points, bps) cut from the present 5.4 per cent, but could be anywhere from 15 bps to 50 bps depending on the views of the MPC members on current and forecast economic conditions. Other than growth and inflation projections, a significant input into the rate decision will be the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surveys projections on consumer and business confidence, and household inflation expectations. Almost certainly, the MPC will be split on the extent of the recommended rate cut.

The likely dissension will be based on members’ analysis of the effects of the fiscal stimulus of the unexpected deep corporate tax cut announced by the government mid-September. Two thought processes will be in play. One, a scaling back of the continuing monetary policy easing, while evaluating the traction of the fiscal measures. Or two, a robust support of the fiscal measures with deeper cuts with a credit response, leveraging the new external benchmarking of selected lending rates to lower borrowing costs. We think, as indicated above, that the MPC will choose an option somewhere in between, while continuing to indicate that — contingent on output and inflation data — there might be room for further cuts. The reasons are as follows.

One of the most-watched features of the MPC statement (and particularly the bi-annual Monetary Policy Report) are updates of RBI economic projections. The GDP growth projection for FY20 was lowered from 7 per cent in the June statement to 6.9 per cent in August. This is likely to be further revised downward, possibly in a 6.4 – 6.7 per cent range. In conjunction with the results of the Order Books, Inventory and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS) and the Industrial Outlook Survey (IOS), the projections will signal the perceived room and path of further easing.

The H2 CPI inflation forecast, on the other hand, is likely to be modestly revised upward, given expectations of hardening prices of specific vegetables and the uneven distribution of rains. Despite risks from food and oil prices, slowing global growth is likely to keep metals and industrial commodity prices moderate, providing a buffer for the headline inflation path.

The immediate concern is a slowdown in bank credit growth, and more broadly the flow of funds from all financial intermediaries, which is one of the key reasons for the expected continuing modest growth in FY20. Bank credit growth slowed from an average of 14.2 per cent YoY during Q4 FY19 to 10.2 per cent at the end of August. Credit from NBFCs had dropped precipitously in FY19, shrinking by almost Rs 400 billion, down from a disbursal of Rs 3.05 trillion (Rs lakh crore in FY18). During the April-June FY20 quarter, Commercial Paper (short term working capital type borrowings) issuance had shrunk to Rs 191 bn (from Rs 1.23 trillion in the same quarter in 2018). The only channel of stronger funds flows was via foreign currency borrowings, but this this was small relative to the overall shrinkage of credit.

What next? The government, RBI and other agencies have already announced a coordinated set of counter-cyclical stimulus measures to revive consumption, investment and growth. The government is expediting the implementation of the multiple measures that have been progressively announced. Moral suasion will probably induce some project capex, particularly by Public Sector Enterprises. Upfront recapitalisation payments to Public Sector Banks will gradually fill loan pipelines, hopefully to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which will be critical for the recovery.

In the meantime, a combination of relatively easy systemic liquidity and a shift of some loan products to market benchmarks will begin to lower borrowing costs. To support credit flows to sectors which are particularly constrained for funds, RBI is also likely to further relax some micro-prudential measures to cautiously incentivise credit and funding flows to solvent but liquidity constrained financial intermediaries.

The economic revival process is likely to be gradual and weak at first. In fact, although volume indicators still show weak activity, we think that Q2 FY20 (ie., July-September) GDP growth is likely to be in the 5.5 – 5.7 per cent range, better than the Q1 5.0 per cent print. This is likely to be driven largely by an improved manufacturing GDP, (0.6 per cent in Q1), reinforced by higher government spending.

