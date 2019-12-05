Monetary Policy | RBI catches markets off-guard; over to the Union Budget

Sachchidanand Shukla

The Reserve Bank (RBI) caught markets off-balance by choosing to pause in its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy of 2019-20. The consensus was that of a sixth rate cut in a row that would have taken the repo rate down to the lowest levels in a decade, given the sharp deterioration in growth. Importantly, the decision to keep rates unchanged was unanimous, with all the six MPC members voting in favour.

An interesting thing to note is RBI’s alacrity when it comes to paring growth forecasts. In the last meeting, it had cut FY20 estimates sharply to 6.1 percent from 6.9 percent earlier. It further lowered its FY20 projections even more sharply to 5 percent and importantly, only estimates a very moderate uptick in growth to 4.9-5.5 percent in H2FY20 (vs 6.6-7.2 percent earlier) and further to 5.9-6.3 percent in H1FY21. Looks like it has been taken by surprise in its assessment of economic activity, reflecting in significant misses and downward revisions in its FY20 GDP growth numbers. It has pared down GDP estimates by a whopping 240 bps till now in 2019. It is abundantly clear that the RBI expects the recovery to be a very gradual U-shaped one.

The central bank also revised its H2 inflation projections quite sharply by ~100-140bp to 5.1-4.7 percent from 3.5-3.7 percent earlier. However, it expects the surge in inflation to be transient and expects it to moderate to ~3.8-4 percent in H1FY21, close to the RBI’s target. It has highlighted that there is a case for looking through the current price spike, but it would be prudent to wait for greater clarity on how the inflation pass-through evolves.

Clearly, India’s growth-inflation mix has worsened, reflecting in an upward revision in inflation projections and a downward revision in growth forecasts. Notwithstanding the dovish policy stance, inflation overshooting risks seems to have currently outweighed growth concerns.



Divergence in words vs action: There seems to be a dissonance in what the MPC has put out in black and white i.e. in terms of articulation and its rate action. For instance, it observes that while inflation is rising in the near term, it is likely to moderate below target by Q2 of 2020-21. In that case, why wait for longer? Also, if growth forecasts have been cut yet again and so sharply, how does that square up with a sudden pause?

Rate cuts necessary, but not sufficient condition for growth : While the lagged impact of rate cuts would support growth as transmission improves, we believe that monetary easing would need to be supported by accommodative fiscal policy to support growth. Any large government spending cuts, especially in Q4 of this fiscal, could hurt growth for FY20 and also materially alter the momentum for H1FY21. The RBI Governor has also highlighted that the monetary and fiscal policies should work in a coordinated manner and the Budget will provide better insight into further measures to be undertaken by the government and their impact on growth.

Questions galore: Monetary easing is typically less powerful during periods of high household (HH) debt, which seems to be the background as of now. Under such circumstances, fiscal policy would be a better alternative. Endeavours to lower the incidence of tax, subsidy transfers and targeted rural spending could enable a faster consumption recovery.

Green shoots? Data on corporate finance and on projects sanctioned by banks and financial institutions suggest some early signs of recovery in investment activity, though its sustainability needs to be watched closely. Based on the early results, the business expectations index of RBI’s industrial outlook survey indicates a marginal pick-up in business sentiment in Q4 of FY20.





Rate cuts still ‘on’ the table : Given the sharp slowdown in growth and expectations of only a very gradual recovery, we believe that there is room to cut rates further by another 50bps and that rates are likely to remain “lower for longer”. The RBI was dovish and kept the door ajar for further rate cuts by saying that “there is monetary policy space for future action”. It maintained its forward guidance saying the RBI would “continue with an accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target”.

Over to the fiscal policy : However, the rate cut may not materialise immediately as neither inflation softening will be discernible in the next two months nor growth is going to tank way below expectation. Importantly, the RBI would like to assess the fiscal response and the upcoming Budget will be a critical input when it comes to determining the rate trajectory.

Increased transmission in near term: While transmission has remained incomplete and staggered so far, the RBI expects it to pick up in the near term owing to a fall in the Weighted Average Term Deposit Rate in October and the annual reset of MCLR-based floating rate loans due for renewal. Besides, the rate cut in October would also feed into repo-linked floating rate loans, on which interest rates are reset on a quarterly basis.

RBI calling for cut in small savings rates: The RBI has also explicitly highlighted its concern over interest rates on small savings schemes for monetary transmission. The introduction of external benchmarks is expected to strengthen monetary transmission and hence in this context, there is also a need for greater flexibility in the adjustment in interest rates on small saving schemes.



(With contributions from Rahul Agrawal)