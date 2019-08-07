Monetary Policy | A 35 bps repo rate cut is an unusual surprise

Prasanna A

On August 7 the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) surprised financial markets by cutting the Repo rate by 35 basis points (bps). The surprise was both in terms of the quantum and the decision to move away from multiples of 25 bps for rate changes. The decision was not unanimous as four members voted for it while two members preferred to keep the reduction to 25 bps. The policy stance was maintained as accommodative.

The proximate reason for the cut was the downward revision to FY20 growth to 6.9 per cent, with downside risks. At the same time inflation projections for FY20 were largely unchanged. Further, the MPC expects inflation to remain below 4 per cent into Q1FY21 also.

Benign inflation seems to be bedrock on which MPC’s accommodative stance and rate cuts are based. With comfort that inflation is running below target, the MPC has chosen to address growth concerns. Thus projection of near term inflation assumes importance.

An assessment of price trends suggests that food inflation might continue rising to above 4 per cent even as core inflation may bottom around 4 per cent. Thus I expect headline inflation to rise above 4 per cent by Q4FY20 and remain at or above 4 per cent through FY21. This implies that the MPC’s inflation projections may see upside risk of more than 50 bps later in this financial year. The repo rate is already at 5.4 per cent and in the face of inflation above 4 per cent space for further easing is minimal.

That said inflation risks may not materialise to the extent I anticipate. Monsoon distribution has improved and sowing data is also picking up. That might help contain the rise in food inflation. Similarly, downside risks to growth may push down core inflation further. Thus inflation outturns closer to MPC projection might open up some space for future cuts.

More important, growth concerns have intensified in the last few weeks. Domestic data flow has been weak with sluggish demand exacerbated by policy uncertainty. Thus, outlook for both consumption demand and investment demand remains poor. More worrying, external demand conditions have worsened. Manufacturing slowdown evident in many countries may morph into investment slowdown as slowing trade growth, higher tariffs and uncertainty about United States’ policies take a toll on investment demand. The US and global growth may continue to slow further into next year. To cushion the economy against this slowdown, the US Fed and other central banks may decide to ease monetary policy further. Such policy easing by developed economy central banks may provide more comfort to emerging market central banks in pursuing accommodative policy.

While I think the MPC doesn’t have much policy space now, space could open up going forward. Key events like Q1 GDP data and US FOMC meeting should provide cues in the coming weeks.

Still, even if space opens up, the decision to cut rates by 35 bps has introduced an element of uncertainty into the MPC rate decisions. In the conventional policy design, multiples of 25 bps gives financial markets visibility about near term moves since the pattern is tried and tested. However with this move, multiple possibilities open up for the next rate cut whenever it happens.

Thus the MPC could conceivably cut policy anywhere from 15 bps to 50 bps. Globally central banks try to improve policy predictability even in face of volatility engendered by external developments. With its decision, the MPC has increased uncertainty in financial markets.