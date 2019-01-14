Modinomics Unplugged: Health check status of PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September launched the Ayushman Bharat– Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, billed as the world’s largest government-funded health assurance scheme.

It will provide health insurance cover to almost 40 percent of India’s population, benefitting 100 million families which aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10.74 crore poor families or over 50 crore people for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of empanelled health care providers

It subsumes the current schemes — the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana and the Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme, and the cover will take care of almost all secondary care and most of tertiary care procedures.

To ensure that nobody is left out (especially women, children and elderly) there is no cap on family size and age in the scheme. The benefit cover will also include pre and post-hospitalisation expenses, and covers all pre-existing conditions will be covered from day one of the policy.

Benefits of the scheme are portable across the country and a beneficiary covered under the scheme will be allowed to take cashless benefits from any public/private empanelled hospitals across the country.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley has termed the scheme as a 'game changer' in healthcare, as many as 6.85 lakh poor patients have been provided free hospital treatment in the first 100 days of the launch of the programme.

On an average 5,000 claims are being settled every day since its roll out on September 23, 2018.

"Once awareness of the scheme increases, it is anticipated that in the next few years, almost 1 crore plus families will benefit each year," Jaitley said in a facebook post titled '100 days of Ayushman Bharat'.

The total number of hospitals covered by this scheme are both government hospitals and private hospitals presently numbering 16,000 and increasing steadily. More than 50 percent of the implementing hospitals are in the private sector.

"Many people from the weaker sections avoided hospital treatment in order to avoid the burden of an unbearable payment. Today 40 percent of India's poorest are assured of a treatment in a hospital at the cost of public expenditure," he said.