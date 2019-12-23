App
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 07:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microdot identifiers to be fixed on vehicles

"Manufacturers who are affixing microdot identifiers in the motor vehicles will need to conform to Automotive Industry Standards (AIS)-155," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

To enhance vehicle safety, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has amended the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, thereby allowing motor vehicles and their parts, components, assemblies and sub-assemblies to be affixed with permanent and nearly invisible microdots.

Microdot technology involves spraying the body and parts of a vehicle – or any other machine – with microscopic dots. The permanent and nearly invisible microdots can be read physically with a microscope and identified with an ultra violet light source. Use of this technology helps to check vehicle theft and use of fake spare parts.

As per the new notification, manufacturers who are affixing microdot identifiers in the motor vehicles and their parts, components, assemblies, sub-assemblies shall conform to Automotive Industry Standards (AIS)-155 as amended from time to time.

Close
The draft rules to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, were published by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on July 24, 2019, inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 07:26 pm

tags #Auto #India

