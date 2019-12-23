Microdot identifiers to be fixed on vehicles

To enhance vehicle safety, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has amended the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, thereby allowing motor vehicles and their parts, components, assemblies and sub-assemblies to be affixed with permanent and nearly invisible microdots.

Microdot technology involves spraying the body and parts of a vehicle – or any other machine – with microscopic dots. The permanent and nearly invisible microdots can be read physically with a microscope and identified with an ultra violet light source. Use of this technology helps to check vehicle theft and use of fake spare parts.

As per the new notification, manufacturers who are affixing microdot identifiers in the motor vehicles and their parts, components, assemblies, sub-assemblies shall conform to Automotive Industry Standards (AIS)-155 as amended from time to time.