 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

MeitY constitutes task force aimed at making India product 'manufacturing nation': Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

The panel, which includes some of the veterans from the Indian electronics industry, has reportedly been given a period of two months to submit its recommendations.

India is increasingly being seen as an alternative to the electronic production hubs of China and Vietnam. (Representative image/Bloomberg)

A nine-member task force has been constituted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) with the primary goal of making India a "product developer and manufacturing nation", a report said on March 27.

The panel will be headed by MeitY additional secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar, the Economic Times report said, citing a ministry circular. Joint secretary (electronics) Amitesh Kumar Sinha will serve as its member convenor, the newspaper added.

The members of task force are some of the veterans from the Indian electronic industry, including HCL founder Ajay Chowdhary, Dixon Technologies chief Sunil Vachani, Lava International chairman Hari Om Rai, and Boat Lifestyle co-founder Aman Gupta, among others, the report noted.

Also Read | Electronics manufacturing gets a fresh Rs 765-crore PLI scheme