MeitY constitutes task force aimed at making India product 'manufacturing nation': Report

India is increasingly being seen as an alternative to the electronic production hubs of China and Vietnam. (Representative image/Bloomberg)

A nine-member task force has been constituted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) with the primary goal of making India a "product developer and manufacturing nation", a report said on March 27.

The panel will be headed by MeitY additional secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar, the Economic Times report said, citing a ministry circular. Joint secretary (electronics) Amitesh Kumar Sinha will serve as its member convenor, the newspaper added.

The members of task force are some of the veterans from the Indian electronic industry, including HCL founder Ajay Chowdhary, Dixon Technologies chief Sunil Vachani, Lava International chairman Hari Om Rai, and Boat Lifestyle co-founder Aman Gupta, among others, the report noted.

The circular, which has reportedly been shared with the task force members, noted that the aim is to propel India as a "product developer and manufacturing nation". The panel has been given a period of two months to submit its recommendations, the report claimed.

MoneyControl could not independently verify the development. MeitY has yet to release the circular in public domain as of publishing this story.

An industry executive, who is privy to the development, told ET that, "the objective will be to increase electronics manufacturing with higher value addition".

Other executives in the know also reportedly said that the task force will focus on boosting the local electronics manufacturing by looking beyond the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

The Rs 36,000-crore PLI scheme, which was launched in 2020, has attracted major global manufacturers, including Apple suppliers Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron, and South Korean gadgets giant Samsung.

The formation of the task force to deepen the value addition in electronics manufacturing comes at a time when India is increasingly being seen as an alternative to the production hubs of China and Vietnam.