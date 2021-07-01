MeitY approves 14 eligible applicants under PLI scheme for IT hardware

Representational image

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has approved 14 eligible applicants under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The PLI scheme for IT hardware will extend an incentive of two percent to four percent on net incremental sales over the base year of FY20.

The global IT hardware companies that have been selected are Dell, ICT (Wistron), Flextronics, and Rising Stars Hi-Tech (Foxconn).

The domestic IT hardware companies that have been selected are Lava International Limited, Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, Infopower Technologies (JV of Sahasra and MiTAC), Bhagwati (Micromax) Neolync, Optiemus, Netweb, Smile Electronics, VVDN Technologies, and Panache Digilife.

Over the next four years, these 14 approved companies are expected to see total production of more than Rs 1.61 lakh crore -- over 84, 000 crore by the global IT hardware firms and over 76,000 crore by the domestic ones.

The PLI scheme is expected to stimulate investments of Rs 2,517 crore and an additional 36,000 direct jobs.

The Domestic Value Addition is expected to grow from the current 10-15 percent to 25-30 percent.