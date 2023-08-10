MC Exclusive | Laptop, tablet import curbs to ensure trusted supply chain for digital economy, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The curbs on the import of laptops, tablets and other computing devices are being misunderstood to be harking back to the licence raj but the policy is aimed at ensuring a trusted supply chain for India’s fast-growing digital economy, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has told Moneycontrol in an interview.

“This is certainly not an attempt to go back to the license raj. As we increase the digitisation of our economy, we certainly want to make sure that the elements of hardware that are going into the digital economy are all monitored and come from trusted sources,” the minister said. “In hindsight, this should not have been called curbs or licensing. This should have been called more of an import management system.”

The Centre last week mandated a licensing requirement for information technology (IT) hardware in what is being seen as a bid to cut imports from China and give a fillip to the government's recently announced Rs 17,000- crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for such devices.

A day after it announced the curbs, the government on August 4 deferred the implementation of the decision to November 1 amid concerns that limited supplies could lead to a sudden spike in the prices of computing hardware.

“In the three months that we have given to the industry, we are sitting down and working out a framework for how the government's goals can be met, without disrupting what is the current growth and ambition of these companies,” Chandrasekhar said.

“We want to work with industry as we have worked. We have done that in the smartphone category where there are global brands today that are using India as a very successful base.”

According to industry estimates, 1.5 million of the 2 million laptops sold on a quarterly basis in the country are imported.

Exemption from the curbs will be provided to players only for up to 20 of such items per consignment for the purpose of research and development, testing, benchmarking and evaluation, repair and re-export and for product development.

PC and laptop makers such as Dell, HP, Lenovo and Asus are among those who will be impacted by these restrictions, say sector analysts, adding that many of these companies do have some sort of local manufacturing capabilities in India.

Apple, which imports its MacBooks to India, will also be affected. Mac sales account for about 9-10 percent of the tech giant's India business, slightly higher than the global average, as per industry estimates.