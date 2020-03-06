App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Many investors have shown interest in buying stake in YES Bank, says govt official

"Government may soon receive a resolution plan for YES Bank and it may be finalised by the RBI in a day or two," the official said.

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika

Multiple investors have shown interest to pick up stake in Yes Bank, a senior government official said on March 6.

"Government may soon receive a resolution plan for YES Bank and it may be finalised by the Reserve Bank of India in a day or two," the official said.

The central bank on March 5 said it is superseding the board of troubled private sector lender YES Bank with immediate effect.

"This has been done to quickly restore depositors' confidence in the bank, including by putting in place a scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation," RBI said in a statement.

The central bank has also imposed a moratorium on the private lender till April 3, 2020. Withdrawals from the bank have been capped at Rs 50,000 per depositor.

The move by RBI comes nearly six months after it did the same with Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

Also Read | YES Bank panic an overreaction, depositors need not worry, says Deepak Parekh

Defending the timing of the moratorium, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on March 6 assured a swift resolution to the issues concerning the beleaguered lender.

"The resolution (to YES Bank) will be done very swiftly, it will be done very fast. 30 days which we have given is the outer limit. You will see a very swift action from RBI," Das told reporters in Mumbai.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 03:24 pm

tags #policy #RBI #Yes Bank

