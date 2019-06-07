App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mandate to roll out 5G in next 18 months: NITI Aayog official

He said this may lead to better business opportunities for manufacturers and will lead to rise in M2M communication.

Pramiti Lonkar
NITI Aayog Special Secretary Yaduvendra Mathur said there is a mandate to roll out 5G in the next 18 months.

He said this may lead to better business opportunities for manufacturers and will lead to a rise in M2M (Machine to machine) communication.
He also said India has abundant data which can be used to its advantage. "India is the Saudi Arabia of data. We need to start monetising it," said Mathur.


Adding that Aadhaar is a public good, he said it may be used to build products as well. According to him, National Statistical Data could also be used in the future for this purpose.


While encouraging the use of data, he said there is a need to improve laws on data privacy.  He hopes to see stronger data and privacy laws in the country which will become the basis for creating goods.


Addressing the manufacturers at the Manufacturing Innovation Conclave, he hinted at moving towards a circular economy.


"In a few years, the manufacturers will have to take back the product they sold to the customer 15 years ago. The municipal corporation is not responsible for the scrap," he said.


NITI Aayog is pushing towards policy reforms for making India a circular economy and holding manufacturers accountable, he said, adding, there is a need for structural shifts in policy to step up manufacturing in India. While the manufacturing sector contributes 16-17 percent of the GDP, he feels there is a need to contribute more.

He also pointed out that more than 50 percent of the manufacturing sector is contributed by the automobile sector and there is a dire need for other sectors to step up.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 06:52 pm

