you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 05:23 PM IST

Mahatma Phule medical scheme: Over Rs 1000 crore spent in 2018-19

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana is being implemented in the state in collaboration with the National Insurance Company.

Representative image
Representative image
A total of 5.51 lakh surgeries and therapies were conducted and an expenditure of Rs 1,089.03 crore was incurred under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana in Maharashtra in 2018-19, the Economic survey tabled in the state legislature on June 17 revealed.

In 2017-18, the number of therapies and surgeries conducted were 4.95 lakh, and expenditure incurred on them was Rs 1006.72 crore.

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana is being implemented in the state in collaboration with the National Insurance Company.

It aims to provide cashless medical facilities for BPL families holding yellow ration cards, beneficiaries of the Antyoday and Annapurna schemes, APL families holding saffron ration cards and white ration card-holding farmer families from the suicide prone districts of Aurangbad, Jalna, Prabhani, Hingoli, Beed, Nanded, Osmanabad, Latur, Amravati, Akola, Washim, Buldhana, Yavatmal and Wardha.

The scheme, earlier known as Rajiv Gandhi Jeevandayee Yojana, provides 971 types of tertiary care and high expended surgeries/therapies along with 121 follow-up procedures in 30 identified specialised categories through 492 empanelled hospitals.

The scheme provides hospitalisation expenses up to Rs 1.5 lakh, and Rs 2.5 lakh per family in case of renal transplant surgery.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme is also being implemented in the state from September 2018.

Insurance cover of up to Rs 1.5 lakh is provided by the existing insurance company, while an amount above this up to Rs 5 lakh is provided by the state health assurance society.

It said that, so far, 5,725 surgeries-therapies have been performed under the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme and a claim of Rs 6.15 cr has been paid to the hospitals till March 2019, adding that 4,48,738 e-cards have been given to beneficiaries during this period.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 05:10 pm

