Lost warranty card of home appliance? Your right to 'repair-maintenance' on the anvil

The Centre has asked top consumer durables companies to share data towards the creation of a common repository of information on their service centres and repair policy, the Business Standard reported on October 31.

The move is aimed at safeguarding consumer right to repair and maintain home appliances.

The consumer affairs ministry contacted LG, Samsung, Havells, Philips, Sony, Bluestar, Panasonic, and others on the issue, the newspaper reported, citing two senior government officials.

“We are going to develop a unified convergent portal for repair and maintenance of basic home appliances, including ROs, gas stoves, and refrigerators. Later, we will expand it to other consumer durable products, too,” Rohit Kumar Singh, consumer affairs secretary, told Business Standard.

The development comes in the backdrop of the ministry working towards creating a centralised “maintenance and repair portal”.

The motive behind the move is also to have uniformity of information, so that a consumer doesn’t have to get hassled, even if the warranty card of a home appliance is lost.

Timely repairs and the best use of a product will also help in reducing the amount of e-waste that is generated when such products are discarded, the publication reported citing another government official.