    Lok Sabha passes Gati Shakti bill

    PTI
    August 03, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST
    Lok Sabha (File Picture)

    The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to convert the National Rail and Transportation University, a deemed-to-be-university, into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, an autonomous central university.

    The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, which also seeks to expand the scope of the University from beyond the railways to cover the entire transport sector to support the ambitious growth and modernisation in the field, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion.

    Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded to the debate.
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 06:45 pm
