Legislation to tackle 'Love Jihad' underway in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has confirmed that legislation concerning 'Love Jihad' is underway.

The term “love jihad” has been used by right-wing groups opposing what they say is "forced" inter-faith marriage. It is frequently used by Hindutva organisations to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to marry women from other religions mainly to convert them to Islam.

In a tweet, the CM said that acts used to seduce the naïve women of Madhya Pradesh under the guise of love will not be tolerated. "Women empowerment is my resolve," he added.

Chouhan also added that those who use muscle power to trap others will also not be spared.

On November 25, the Madhya Pradesh government doubled the proposed jail term for forced religious conversions for marriage from five years to 10 years in its draft bill against “love jihad”.

The government, Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, would also make the charge a non-bailable offence.

Several other states, especially those governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – are weighing laws against ‘love jihad’. Haryana, Assam and Karnataka are also planning such as law.

However, the Union Home Ministry had informed the Lok Sabha in February that there was no definition for the term under the current laws in India.