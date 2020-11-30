PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Legislation to tackle 'Love Jihad' underway in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Home Ministry had informed the Lok Sabha in February that there was no definition for the term under the current laws in India.

Moneycontrol News
File image: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
File image: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has confirmed that legislation concerning 'Love Jihad' is underway.

The term “love jihad” has been used by right-wing groups opposing what they say is "forced" inter-faith marriage. It is frequently used by Hindutva organisations to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to marry women from other religions mainly to convert them to Islam.

In a tweet, the CM said that acts used to seduce the naïve women of Madhya Pradesh under the guise of love will not be tolerated. "Women empowerment is my resolve," he added.

related news

Chouhan also added that those who use muscle power to trap others will also not be spared.

On November 25, the Madhya Pradesh government doubled the proposed jail term for forced religious conversions for marriage from five years to 10 years in its draft bill against “love jihad”.

The government, Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, would also make the charge a non-bailable offence.

Several other states, especially those governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – are weighing laws against ‘love jihad’. Haryana, Assam and Karnataka are also planning such as law.

However, the Union Home Ministry had informed the Lok Sabha in February that there was no definition for the term under the current laws in India.
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 09:47 pm

tags #BJP #Love Jihad #Madhya Pradesh #Shivraj Chouham

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.