Investment in infrastructure: Land reforms need of the hour

Vipul Prasad

Land issues continue to hinder India's emergence as an attractive investment destination.

There are examples that provide clear evidence that in current shape India's land laws and systems are far from optimal.

South Korean steel major Posco's planned steel plant in Odisha with $12 billion of proposed investment would have been the largest foreign investment in India. However, after ten years of struggle the project had to be abandoned- largely due to land issues.

Delay in dedicated freight corridor of Indian Railways or in the high-speed rail project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad too are manifestations of this issue.

Land issues remain a key deterrent for industry, and prosperity in India. Obviously, the biggest loser in such situations are local communities.

Land availability is the first requirement for investments. Unfortunately, it remains mired in complexities in India. Land ownership records are patchy at best and process of land acquisition is fairly complicated.

In this context, the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, (LARR) act promulgated in 2013 was a big upgrade over the antiquated land acquisition law of 1894. However, even as it brought about a law that was more in sync with contemporary realities, in many ways it remains a half-baked job.

Not surprisingly, the NDA government in its previous stint tried to amend this law in 2015, though failed to get the political and legislative support (in the Rajya Sabha) eventually junking it.

The issue

The problem with this law as it stands currently is that it makes land acquisition process complicated and tardy, and the cost of land prohibitively expensive. The requirement of SIA (social impact assessment) for every project makes the process long drawn out.

In this regard, the proposed amendment by the NDA government in 2015 seems like a good compromise by proposing to continue with SIA but not for projects related to five key sectors including rural infrastructure, industrial corridors, and infrastructure.

The amendment had also proposed to do away with the requirement of consent of affected people for projects in these five sectors. The problem here is that too much of procedural requirements cause project delays which in turn lead to cost over-runs and time decay of project NPV (Net Present Value).

Another problem with the 2013 law is that it tends to price out many potential projects depriving the local regions with employment and the concomitant development that follows the successful completion of a project.

The 2013 law mandated the land acquisition cost in rural areas to be a steep 4x of market price apart from employment or pension to one person in the family. Such high price of land acts as a handicap to the project’s IRR (Internal Rate of Return).

Return ratios even for projects with higher requirements of capital and technology –in steel, cement, chemicals, petroleum refining, textiles etc - get compressed with such high land prices thus rendering many projects infeasible.

Let us consider a project where land cost used to be 20 percent of planned capital expenditure earlier. If now the land cost doubles then the project’s RoE (return on equity) gets dented by 200 bps. For a project with RoE of 15-16 percent, this can be the difference between viability and unviability, assuming cost of equity at 13-14 percent.

Viability question

Perhaps, high land prices are also a reason why NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) has been struggling in its attempts to monetise its road projects. The cost of these projects, due to elevated land cost, leaves little for the developers.

And if government tries to keep some return from the project in lieu of the risk that it took as a developer, or even if it is prepared to work with a mildly negative NPV then not much is left for large, long term investors to be interested in purchasing these assets.

The problem here is that land after implementation of 2013 law has in many instances become costlier than even in developed countries essentially implying that these projects are based on costs equivalent to developed world.

However, the revenues- tolls or tickets and freight rates- will need to be in sync with the paying power in local conditions which in turn is linked to average income in India which is still quite low by global standards.

Extremely rigid and unrealistically expensive land acquisition process in a way incentivizes people to continue to depend on agriculture. However, the need of the hour is to enhance the share of manufacturing in the economy in order to bolster employment generation, labor productivity, and investments.

Further, new urban agglomerations will find it hard to come by if land acquisition cost is so high and process so complicated. In addition, owing to high land costs in rural areas new project initiatives will become few and far between. Instead capital will stick to urban areas where mandated cost of land acquisition is 2x the market price and where broad infrastructure already exists for industrial development thus causing further accentuation of regional disparities in development.

The middle ground

In this regard land acquisition cost between 2 and 2.5, instead of 4, times the market price in rural areas can achieve a good middle ground. For example, a marginal farmer owning 1.24 acre of land (half of the government defined threshold of marginal farmers) may receive a compensation of Rs 46 lakh, which can fetch him Rs 27,000 per month forever assuming market price of Rs 15 lakh per acre, compensation of 2.5x market price, and 7 percent interest rate.

Along with the pension for life, or a job, for every land losing family, as provided in the existing law, this signifies a good deal for land owners especially given the fact that long term returns on land are declining.

With the much- increased support, even if short of absolute majority, that it has in the Rajya Sabha now the government must consider introducing a fresh Bill in the Parliament to address this key issue for India.