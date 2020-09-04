Compensation issue a policy matter, would be debated on policy platforms than in courts: Manish Sisodia

The ongoing tug-of-war between the Centre and states on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation issue is a policy-level matter and would be deliberated on Constitutional platforms, Delhi's deputy chief minister and finance minister, Manish Sisodia told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

"I think this is a policy-level issue. All the policy-level platforms which are Constitutional like the GST Council and the Parliament of the country should deliberate upon this," he said.

At the 41st GST Council meeting on August 27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave states two options under which they could borrow from the market to make up for the estimated deficit of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in FY21, created due to the economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. States could borrow up to Rs 97,000 crore, which is a shortfall arising out of GST implementation or the entire Rs 2.35 lakh crore, which accounts for the Covid-19 situation. Close In case the first option is chosen, states would have to borrow Rs 97,000 crore through issue of debt under a Special Window coordinated by the Ministry of Finance. In case of the second option, the entire shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore may be borrowed by states through the issue of market debt. related news 3-Point Analysis | Three months after unlock: What has recovered in the economy?

Wall Street sinks as tech sell-off continues

Maharashtra: Record one-day spike of 19,218 coronavirus cases, tally reaches 863,062

Sisodia said the matter on whose obligation it was to pay states, in case of a resource crunch in the future, was settled in the 7th, 8th and 10th GST Council meetings under the chairmanship of then finance minister Arun Jaitley and finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia.

"It was already decided in the 2017 meetings. The minutes are there. So after that, what state is saying what is immaterial. When the law was being made, if the chairman and the council assured states that it's the central government's obligation, then there is no question of any discussion on it later," Sisodia said. Edited excerpts:

The way things are with the GST Council, plus a resource crunch across the board could possibly affect grants and devolution to states. Is there a risk to the whole concept of cooperative federalism between the centre and states?

During the time of a crisis, we all must think in terms of the nation and for the nation. So, our request to the Centre is that please let us think as a nation. In the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council meeting, states had said if we look from the point of view of states, then it would be in the benefit of states to not impose cess after five years. But as a nation we understand that where will the central government get resources from and hence, if necessary we said cess can be continued beyond five years. Which is an additional burden on states also, but still. So states are co-operating. Now, the central government is going back from what they had committed. This is unfortunate. And the damage it will cause is not just to the revenue position as of now, but in the long run, this action of the central government will be taken as a precedence in the future of the country to show that there was a time when the central government betrayed and so the central government can't be trusted. States will get this message and that is very dangerous.

As it stands now, most states have come together to reject the government's borrowing proposal to meet the compensation gap. What is the way ahead from here?

I personally think there is a possibility to find a way out. We would have another GST Council meeting and I am sure all the discussions that have happened in the last meeting and the ones that have taken place after that through public discourse, the Centre should reconsider its stand. Why should states be asked to borrow when the central government can borrow. The states are already in deficit and states are not asking that the central government provide this money from its own kitty. We are saying that the central government should give the guarantee and get the loan. This loan subsequently after 2022, should be repaid through an additional period over the five years of cess.

The Centre's argument is that as per the Compensation to States Act, compensation can only come out of the Compensation Fund and not the Consolidated Fund. What are the states' counter arguments to that?

We are not saying give the money from the CFI (Consolidated Fund of India). As per the law, there are only two sources. Either it will come through cess or any other source decided by the Council. Now, what the Council is deciding has to be read with the minutes of the meetings. In the 7th, 8th and 10th meetings, there was a lot of discussion on the source of resource. The then finance minister and finance secretary in clear words had said this is an obligation of the Centre, the Centre will raise resources.

So the central government should raise resources. We are never saying give it from the CFI. We understand how would the Centre give it from the CFI. But the Government of India being the central government can always take a loan and disburse to the states as compensation and repay it from the cess being collected in subsequent years.

Another point. I had raised this in the GST Council meeting as well that in 2017-18 and 2018-19, the compensation cess collected through the GST process was more than the compensation required actually. It was Rs 47,000 crore extra in two years. Cess was collected more than what was the requirement of the states. So what the Government of India did in 2018 was that they transferred this money into the CFI.

I questioned them that when you transfer this money into the CFI on your own, without consulting the GST Council or lawyers. So why not you take the responsibility right now. So when there is extra money, you take it. When there is a shortage, you say states should borrow and also pay the interest on their own.

The GST Council had earlier discussed this idea of borrowing to meet the compensation gap. It was something that was proposed by Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. Wasn't this issue, as to who should borrow, discussed then? What was proposed initially and how is it different from what the Centre has come up with?

This matter was settled in the 7th, 8th and 10th GST Council meetings under the chairmanship of then finance minister Arun Jaitley and finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia. These issues were raised there and there they had said in these many words, let me read it to you. In the 7th meeting, then finance minister said, "The honourable chairperson observed that there was Constitutional commitment for the central government to provide 100 percent compensation and how it would be done the Council to decide."

So, that it's the central government's obligation, was decided then itself. In the 10th meeting again, secretary stated that "section 8 of the draft Compensation Act provided that cess could be collected for a period of five years or such period may be prescribed on the recommendation of the council". Means, a leeway was given to the council that it can extend this period.

This implied that the central government could raise resources by other means for compensation. So this is written in clear terms in the minutes that it has been decided in the meeting of the council that the central government would raise the money.

So that's what I am saying. It was already decided in the 2017 meetings. The minutes are there. So after that, what state is saying is immaterial. When the law was being made, if the chairman and the council assured states that it's the central government's obligation, then there is no question of any discussion on it later.

So a discussion now on who would borrow and who won't, is a betrayal of the commitment to the states at that point of time.

Are states exploring any legal option or will this be up for deliberations only through the GST Council meetings?

I think this is a policy-level issue. All the policy-level platforms which are Constitutional like the GST Council and the Parliament of the country should deliberate upon this. I am sure despite being in the majority, any government would always want to think as and for the nation. And they would think as a nation rather than thinking as a party or the central government only.

Have states come up with any alternative proposals to the one that the Centre has put forward?

Some states, including Delhi have been meeting and talking with each other. Rather than opting from the one or two options provided by the Centre which are illegal and impractical, the council should authorise the central government to borrow and repay it from the cess that can be collected after 2022.

Karnataka is the first state that has accepted the Centre's proposals. Have you had discussions with other BJP-ruled states on how to go about with this issue?

I am not aware about that (Karnataka accepting) but in the meeting (GST Council) I know and can say this with full authority that most states, including the BJP-ruled ones, were also of the opinion that the Centre should borrow and states should be paid their dues. This proposal was discussed and was coming again and again from those states that are also ruled by the BJP.