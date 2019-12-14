App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insight18 | How a bill becomes an Act?

A bill first needs to be introduced in either the Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha, where it is discussed by parliamentarians and if need be, it can be recommended to a select committee or a joint committee.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and was passed to become an Act. But, do you know how a bill becomes an Act in India?

A bill needs to be first introduced in either the Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha, where it is discussed by parliamentarians and if need be, it can be recommended to a select committee or a joint committee.

 

Close
Watch the video to find out what happens next.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 14, 2019 11:04 am

tags #Indian Parliament #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha #video

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.