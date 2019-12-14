Insight18 | How a bill becomes an Act?

A bill first needs to be introduced in either the Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha, where it is discussed by parliamentarians and if need be, it can be recommended to a select committee or a joint committee.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and was passed to become an Act. But, do you know how a bill becomes an Act in India?
A bill needs to be first introduced in either the Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha, where it is discussed by parliamentarians and if need be, it can be recommended to a select committee or a joint committee.
Watch the video to find out what happens next.LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 14, 2019 11:04 am