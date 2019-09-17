Infrastructure development is top priority of government: Nitin Gadkari

In an address at the National Management Convention in New Delhi on September 17, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that infrastructure development is top priority of the government.

Gadkari encouraged companies to switch to waterways as the cost would be lesser than rail and roadways. "While the cost by road may be Rs. 10, cost by railways is Rs. 6 but the cost of transport by waterways would be only Re.1," he said.

The government plans to encourage transport by waterways by providing Row Row Services across waterways. He cited the example of cruise service from Mumbai to Goa, adding that it has received good response.

He said that reducing logistics cost is one of the top priorities of the government. China's logistics cost is around 8-10 percent while Europe's varies from 10-12 percent. However, India's logistics cost remains high at 16-18 percent.

He said that this may be one of the reasons that Indian companies may not be competitive in the international market.

Speaking on the National Transportation Policy, he said that the policy is in the process of being formulated.

Gadkari said that earlier only 96,000 km of roads out of the 58 lakh km were National Highways, even though 40 percent of the traffic was on National Highways. He said that 1,37,000 km roads have now been declared as NH.

On the issue of road accidents, he said that reforms are needed in this sector.

In a move to encourage public transport, the Ministry has identified 2800 commercially viable places to start double decker electric buses on Public Private Partnership model.