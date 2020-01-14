Infra loans: Have spoken to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, says Nitin Gadkari

"I met the RBI Governor on Sunday (January 12). I have requested him to allow infrastructure loan financing for a period of 30 years. He has taken note of my request," said Gadkari.
Addressing financing issues in road projects, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said he has requested RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to allow infrastructure loan financing for 30 years to encourage investment in the sector.
"I met the RBI Governor on Sunday (January 12). I have requested him to allow infrastructure loan financing for a period of 30 years. He has taken note of my request," said Gadkari.
Construction companies have been facing difficulties in procuring long-term loans due to the economic slowdown and delays in land acquisition for projects. Companies may also be facing hurdles due to delay in awarding new projects.
The ambitious Bharatmala project to construct 32,600 km of national highways by end of 2022 is likely to see a 55 per cent cost overrun and is likely to be completed only by 2024-25, according to experts.
Addressing stakeholders at the National Highways Excellence Awards 2019, Gadkari appreciated the efforts of NHAI officials for rollout of FASTags at toll plazas.
NHAI Chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said the number of transactions through FASTags has tripled since November."In July, around Rs 19 crore was collected through FASTag as commercial vehicles started purchasing them. In November, the amount was Rs.23 crore. Two days ago,we touched a new high of Rs 86.2 crore. This is the highest we have ever touched," said Sandhu.