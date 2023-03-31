 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s Foreign Trade Policy aims $2 trillion exports by 2030; rolls out key measures

Pallavi Singhal
Mar 31, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST

A sharp focus on emerging sectors for exports such as e-commerce, developing districts as export hubs, internationalisation of trade in rupee, amnesty scheme for a one-time settlement, and doing away with the 5-year timeline for FTPs will be key steps to reach the $2-trillion export mark.

Union minister Piyush Goyal during the launch of Foreign Trade Policy 2023 on March 31 in New Delhi.

India’s Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) was announced on March 31 amid a slump in global demand and sustained contraction in the export of goods. Even though the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) global trade forecast predicts growth in world trade to slow down to 1 percent in 2023 due to global uncertainties, India seems hopeful of a huge boost in its trade numbers.

The policy is focused on boosting India’s exports to $2 trillion by 2030, with a shift from incentives to remission and an entitlement-based regime.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated that despite all the economic challenges faced by many countries, India is the bright spot. “I am confident that we will touch $2 trillion in exports by 2030. This is India's moment and we will not lose it,” he said unveiling the policy.

The policy rides on the back of key measures it has introduced to tide over this dip and continue boosting its exports. A sharp focus on emerging sectors for exports, such as e-commerce, developing districts as export hubs, internationalisation of trade in rupee, an amnesty scheme for a one-time settlement, and doing away with the five-year timeline for FTPs, making the policy dynamic with revisions to be done as and when required will be key steps in its aim to reach $2 trillion in exports. Merchanting trade reforms to boost merchanting activities from India is another announcement that industry players say will be significant in reaching these numbers.