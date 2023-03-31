India’s Foreign Trade Policy aims $2 trillion exports by 2030; rolls out key measures

India’s Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) was announced on March 31 amid a slump in global demand and sustained contraction in the export of goods. Even though the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) global trade forecast predicts growth in world trade to slow down to 1 percent in 2023 due to global uncertainties, India seems hopeful of a huge boost in its trade numbers.

The policy is focused on boosting India’s exports to $2 trillion by 2030, with a shift from incentives to remission and an entitlement-based regime.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated that despite all the economic challenges faced by many countries, India is the bright spot. “I am confident that we will touch $2 trillion in exports by 2030. This is India's moment and we will not lose it,” he said unveiling the policy.

The policy rides on the back of key measures it has introduced to tide over this dip and continue boosting its exports. A sharp focus on emerging sectors for exports, such as e-commerce, developing districts as export hubs, internationalisation of trade in rupee, an amnesty scheme for a one-time settlement, and doing away with the five-year timeline for FTPs, making the policy dynamic with revisions to be done as and when required will be key steps in its aim to reach $2 trillion in exports. Merchanting trade reforms to boost merchanting activities from India is another announcement that industry players say will be significant in reaching these numbers.

The FTP, which will come into effect from April 1, was unveiled after the previous policy expired three years ago, which was then extended till March 31, 2023, amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the geopolitical turmoil globally.

India’s projected growth more than double the global projected growth

As per data shared by the commerce ministry, the projected growth for India is double the projected growth for the world.

India’s economy remains in a relatively sweet spot amid the global turmoil with GDP growth being the highest among comparable economies, said Santosh Sarangi, Director General (DG), Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), speaking at the launch.

Citing numbers, Sarangi added that India’s growth projections were more than double that of the world. “As per IMF growth projections, while the world output is expected to grow at 2.9 percent in 2023, India is expected to grow at 6.1 percent during the same year. The number goes on to grow with India’s growth projected at 6.8 percent in 2024, in contrast to the world’s 3.1 percent,” he said.

“The numbers come despite the Russia-Ukraine crisis, rising inflation, and geopolitical scenario, which have been some of the main pain points in global macroeconomic growth,” he added.

Additionally, as per DGFT, India’s exports have done well in comparison to world exports which grew by 28 percent between 2016 and 2022, whereas India grew by 55.4 percent in the same period.

Aim of reaching $900 billion trade not met

The previous FTP for 2015-2020 had aimed for an export target of $900 billion by 2020, which, along with the policy, was extended for three years. India is likely to end this fiscal year with total exports of $760-770 billion as against $676 billion in 2021-22.

However, Minister Piyush Goyal insisted that India was “on the right path”.

Internationalisation of trade in rupees

FTP 2023 has lent a key focus on international trade settlement in the Indian rupee to promote INR as a global currency.

“If there are countries where there is currency failure or countries which are facing dollar shortages, we are willing to trade in the Indian rupee with them. This will not only take exports forward but also save the countries from disastrous situations,” Commerce Secretary Sunil Barathwal said.

Rupee trade is already being partially or fully carried out with nations having forex-related issues or strong bilateral trade with India, Barathwal added.

According to another senior government official, countries including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Egypt have taken an interest in the rupee trade.

This will help protect the rupee from volatility and reduce the cost of doing business in the global markets and is being done to increase the use of the rupee as a global currency.

The industry has appreciated the move. Dr A Sakthivel, President of Federation of Indian Exporters Organisations (FIEO), said, “Rupee trade will be helpful for exporters as we are struggling when it comes to Russia, Iran, and Sri Lanka. Rupee payments will help the country wherever there is a paucity of foreign currency.”

Districts as export hubs

The FTP 2023 will focus on engaging with the States and districts through the 'Districts as export hubs initiative', Barathwal added.

For this, products and services available in each district of the country will be identified. Institutional mechanisms such as the constitution of the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) and District Export Promotion Committees (DEPC) in states and districts will be put in place. Preparation of District Export Action Plans (DEAPs) in each district will be undertaken. DEAPs will be monitored and implemented. Export promotion outreach will take place in all districts.

As per DGFT Sarangi, in the first year, the ministry will focus on 100 districts to create a mechanism for export promotion, to prepare a proper district export action plan. It will hold several meetings to discuss issues of exporters in the first year, laying out a roadmap to interact with all other districts in the country.

These 100 districts are, however, yet to be identified, the DGFT said.

Boost to e-commerce exports

All FTP benefits under the 2023 policy will be extended to e-commerce exports. To grow e-commerce exports and streamline e-commerce export facilitation, guidelines will be formulated in consultation with other ministries.

As per Sarangi, estimates suggest that e-commerce exports, currently at about $5 billion a year, are expected to grow to $200-300 billion by 2030. To cash in, the ministry has introduced several reforms in the updated FTP.

Special outreach and training activities for small e-commerce exporters will be conducted, designated zone with warehousing facilities will be created that will be designed to help e-commerce aggregators for easy stocking, customs clearance, and returns processing. The processing facility will be allowed for last-mile activities, such as labelling, testing, and repackaging, among others.

“We are happy with the push towards e-commerce. Achieving the target set would not have been possible without e-commerce playing a big role. The government’s focus on this sector will help us expand our market abroad while helping us with logistical issues we faced here at home,” said Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director at The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

FTP to be dynamic

The FTP will now be dynamic and will be updated as and when the requirements arise, instead of being updated every five years as was traditionally done. “It will be responsive to the emerging trade scenario. It will follow a consultative mechanism to resolve issues of trade and Industry,” said Barathwal.

"We have broken the uncertainty. Have presumed the sun never sets on our exports sector," the Secretary added.

Industry players have hailed this move. “By doing away with the sunset clause and end-period, the FTP will allay apprehensions of the exporters and importers, ensuring stability, continuity and certainty amidst the changing geo-political environment,” FICCI President Subhrakant Panda said.

“In a fast-changing global market, it goes to the credit of the government to follow a dynamic policy that would allow both the industry and the policy-makers to stay nimble,” ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood said.

Amnesty scheme for one-time settlement

To motivate exporters, relief has been provided to those who were unable to fulfil their export obligations (EO) against the EPCG and Advance Authorisations. For this, an amnesty scheme for a one-time settlement (OTS) of default in EO by Advance Authorisation and EPCG authorisation holders has been introduced.

All pending cases of default in meeting EO of authorisations between 2009-2014 can now be regularised on payment of all customs duties that were exempted.

However, the ministry does not have any estimate on the number of people who would want to avail of this facility.

Merchanting trade reform to boost merchanting activities from India

To boost merchanting activities from India, merchanting trade involving the shipment of goods from one foreign country to another without it touching Indian borders/ports will now be permitted.

“There was no provision for such trade in the FTP as yet. There were issues with merchanting trade earlier. Thus, we have introduced this clause specifically now. This will allow traders to conduct trade without restrictions,” said DGFT Sarangi.

Four new towns of export excellence added

Four new towns ― Faridabad for apparel, Moradabad for handicrafts, Mirzapur for handmade carpets, and Varanasi for handloom and handicrafts, have been added to the existing 39 Towns of Export Excellence (TEEs).

TEEs are industrial clusters that are recognised based on their export performance and provide thrust to cluster-based economic development. The recognition has been granted to maximise their potential.

Several other steps, including steps to boost manufacturing in India, emphasis on streamlining SCOMET licensing procedure, focus on ease of doing business, reduction in transaction costs, and e-initiatives have been undertaken in the updated FTP.

In 2021-22, the country's goods and services exports touched an all-time high of $422 billion and $254 billion respectively, taking the total shipments to $676 billion.

The country has already crossed trade worth $750 billion and is likely to end this fiscal year with total exports of $760-770 billion, compared to $676 billion in 2021-22, officials releasing the FTP said today.