Indian agriculture — Photo-stuck inside the Bollywood song

By Arun Malhotra

If someone thought the legendary actor director Manoj Kumar’s song ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti Sona Ugle-Ugle Heere Moti’ (The Land of my beloved country produces Gold produces Diamonds and Gems) did a great service to the Indian farmer and agriculture back then, he would be true.

Magnetism of the song drew Indian farmers in a hypnotic way through brilliant music, depiction and lyrics that a farmer is needed as much as a soldier to India. And the farmer is in fact not less than a soldier who is fighting a war against hunger for the country not just for himself in the backdrop of which the film was made — A war, famine, a soldier and a farmer, a modern society and an ancient culture.

The song begins with a sweet melody of birdsongs and flute conversing into rhythmic sounds of anklet bells accentuating pulse of the chorus developing into a mesmerizing acoustic description of a village of India. In the backdrop of two bulls pulling a single-furrow plough laden on protagonist’s neck yoked into bulls like a motor differential creating trench into the soil was all that the average Indian farmer knew of agriculture technology back then as against hard labour other the farmers employed without the bulls and as against horsepower tractors used in Soviet Russia and America at that time.

When melody begins swallowing lyrics the words were-when metallic bells hung on bulls’ neck start reciting music of life in a melodic template that takes away all miseries to sprout hopping lotuses of joy in the heart. When sounds of drawing ropes are heard it feels somewhere the music of a wedding Shahnaee (Indian version of clarinet) is playing, arrival of ecstatic winds make the field looks like a beautiful bride. Such was the intensity of the message.

The song became a rage. It subsumed the mission of American Agronomist Norman Ernest Borlaug sowing high-yield disease resistant wheat varieties amid artillery flashes of war between India and Pakistan. If I say that Borlaug alone saved billions of people of India from starvation, it would only be partially true. One side India was staring into an imminent death of 200 million people from starvation, other side, bureaucratic fights were opposing introduction of new crop for reasons beyond hunger. But poetic connect to Indian farmers prevailed that saved millions of people-a communication of unassuming proportion.

Power of the message with Borlaug’s semi-dwarf wheat varieties Lerma Rojo 64 and Sonora 64, fear of death and hard labour of Indian farmers led India into the future of abundant resilience in terms of its production war against hunger. From 12.3 million tonnes, India grew its yield to 20.1 million tonnes by 1970 to be self-reliant by 1974. India also built a capacity of buffer of grains against any volatility of crop failures in future.

That was story with super ending. In fact, Kumar made major contribution to Indian agriculture by way of thought leadership and communication instilling a sense of trust in nationhood, pride, patriotism and to stand up for development. This five-decade-old song continues to stir patriotic feelings even in 2020. Not to forget the legendary actor Pran playing role of the dark soul of the night marvelling at the farmer’s spirit, trust and commitment is replayed into minds.

After the success story was safely buried somewhere in archives of Krishi Bhawan, Bharat, the protagonist farmer meets one’s eye as a shadow following in farcical averages of per capita incomes, gross domestic product and agriculture growth rates depicting prosperity of the cities vis-à-vis the weight of cities that rural India bore. Same vein, for a marginalized farmer agriculture is a way to secure a stomachful meal to survive to prevent him die of starvation. But economists continue to detect economic reason in his activity-an economic reason for filling one’s stomach from agriculture. That’s the basic flaw of policy.

After decades of Borlaug’s departure if we look at Indian farmer in totality, a sizable majority of Indian farmers are still photo-stuck in government’s policies and planning. The question that appears is that are we as a nation also photo-stuck in the frames of the song and have not moved an inch after that? Farmers use a hand-pushed plough in 2020 because they cannot afford bulls and rain-gods are sparsely happy at them even today. Are our policies, also stuck and lost inside the frames of the song? To break-free we need to find Bharat to sing another song.

The world has progressed to Precision Farming, Farming through Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT) with drone-monitors manning every slightest change in fields, satellites monitoring effectiveness of fertilization, analysing weather patterns, grain yield, moisture level, chemical composition of soil and satellite sending imagery of the fields right on the software in smart phones sending warnings of higher moisture imploring to implement change in Precision Farming computer protocols. Driverless tractors and robotic pickers making agriculture more efficient and cost effective. They call it Smart Farming. Markets are taken over by block-chains and every grain could be recalled back. Supply chains by online logistics.

Back in India, the plough is revered as a God of agriculture and that speaks greatly of an Indian farmer’s devotion. But it does not blame technology-led productivity. Instead of moving forward, the Indian farmer had to move back. To be a farmer is not like to be a trader or a shopkeeper or a clerk or, engineer, a doctor or a CEO in any profession. To be a farmer is like being a clerk, a CEO, an investor, a director, a labourer, a risk manager, a risk assessor, a civil & mechanical engineer combine, a doctor, a punter, a weather analyst, a health activist all at the same time. To co-produce food from land is a matter of complete devotion to the soil. He is poor not because he is unproductive but he is the most productive but he is not paid in proportion to his hard labour and productivity and is cheated.

As the song lyrics point out –when we till the soil of the earth, her motherhood begins to stretch out then why would we not revere the Mother earth the one who gives the joy of life. Agriculture is a job of 24x7 responsibility. At nights he wakes up and goes to the crop, his heart fills with joy when tending to a little crying infant and when the crops sprout he hears the music of anklet bells from them and he rejoices in ecstasy. He actually tends to a live living beings. To create something is very beautiful. Therefore, farmers live in their own world of nature without economic repercussions.

Here are three primary critical policy errors to note:

- Government decides the price of his crop. Take for example, 24x7 Labour, investment, family’s labour, rent of the land, seeds, pesticides, vermicides, water, irrigation, farm implements, fuel/energy, if you could calculate, above all the risk of losing the crop much higher than of any other business in the world--no organization or corporation would ever invest in a business proposition. But he takes all the risk. All input costs are left to the markets to move upward freely are borne by him but the price of output is declared by government. Input cost is never recovered but wealthy people get meals at throwaway prices. The wealthy class is resultantly benefited in a bid to feed the poor at subsidized rates thus government ensures a minimum price for buying food—a price much lower than the wealthy could afford and a price that covers the costs of rotting grains and subsidy both at the same time that makes better maths with the food security grants. This is a policy error.

- Reaching grains to markets is another primary critical problem that farmer faces. Supply chain issues are decade-long aptly depicted in various films like Do Ankhe Barah Haath, Roti Kapda aur Makaan and the film Upkar. But it seems bureaucracy has not yet made comprehension of the supply chains constraints. Farmer does not get money at the time of yield. Cartel always tries to glut his crop to make it decay for want of transport. He needs a price that meets the transportation or post-harvest costs and hoarders have to make bucks. Our story which began with green revolution has come full circle. We became self-sufficient we excluded the farmer out of our system and buried him. Our system continues to exclude the farmer. Interestingly in India, in every five years, one crore farmers are added to India’s farming community by further dividing their marginal landholdings and most of them land up in cities as labourers. Every year we boast of policies like Rs.15 lakh crore agriculture credit with further subvention 3% thus farmer pays only 4% interest effectively. This credit kitty is regulated for producing the crop only and is not lent for preventing crop once grown, not for creating supply chains or shortening the supply chains or eliminating the supply chains deficiency or for creating value additions to preserve it for longer periods. This is exactly the space where the supply chain cartel works. This needs disruption by government policy.

- Another primary critical gap is using primitive technologies and practices. Here we can turn our disadvantage into our advantage. How? Bar far, India’s agriculture is largely rain-fed and less irrigated that has not achieved its yield potential as compared to the rest of the world yield per acre production. After deploying 60% landmass, India’s small and marginal farmers potential yield is deficient by 8 to 10 times. Making investment into the marginal farms for sowing, ploughing, harvesting, government should take over mechanisation by special purpose vehicles on Public Private Partnership with proper protocols to mechanise the farms of medium small and marginal farmers to lend them support to help them harvest their crops would be a gamechanger that will change the fate of Indian farmers forever.

To lend India into the golden future, we will continue to redo the song in my next write-up where I discuss best options for India agriculture ahead before 2022@75.

(The author is an independent advisor on policy strategy and governance)