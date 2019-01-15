India will become aircraft manufacturing hub: Suresh Prabhu

Moneycontrol News

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on January 15 unveiled Vision 2040 for the aviation industry, pitching India as the "aviation hub" of the world.

"Vision 2040 is an effort to chart clear strategy for India's growth in the aviation sector," Suresh Prabhu, Union Civil Aviation minister said while launching the policy document.

The policy, which will focus on manufacturing aircraft in India, will also focus on technology, finance and areas of growth in order to leverage the most from the aviation sector.

"We need technology, resources, partnerships and we need to work together... We are already working on how to finance manufacturing of aircrafts because we lose a lot of money when we import these," he said.

The policy document will lay down road map to arrange funds for the sector, which critical or important parts are to be manufactured in India, the guidelines for cargo export through airways, among other things.

Prabhu further said that maintenance and repair works also need to be done in India to save resources.

"We will also train people in the aviation sector so as to create as many jobs as possible," he said.