India-UK FTA negotiations on as we speak: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations are going on as we speak, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said while speaking at the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) in Washington.

The confirmation comes at a time when a recent report by a London based newspaper had suggested that the FTA talks between the two countries are suspended over the UK's failure to denounce vandalism by Khalistani supporters outside the Indian High Commission in London last month.

"Free Trade Agreements are being signed in a much faster way nowadays. We've just concluded one with Australia. Earlier we concluded with UAE, Mauritius and with ASEAN. We have extended quota-free and tariff-free regime to Least Developed Countries," the Finance Minister said.

"India has shown its initiative and is working out well in pursuing with countries and agreeing to have FTAs with them. We've had agreements with ASEAN, free trade agreements both in goods and services with ASEAN, we have had with Korea, with Japan,” she said.

Moneycontrol News