Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India offers great business opportunities for central and eastern European companies: Piyush Goyal

Seeking investments, Goyal said India provides several incentives, including low tax rates for investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India offers huge business opportunities for the companies of central and eastern European countries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on November 20 at the India-Europe 29 Business Forum, organised by industry body CII.

"We have lots of opportunities together and I hope we can look for a greater engagement. We have both comparative and competitive advantages," he said.

Seeking investments, Goyal said India provides several incentives, including low tax rates for investors.

"We offer incentives and have slashed tax rates. We have 1.3 billion people who are aspiring for a better quality of life," Goyal said.

Central and eastern European companies can join hands with Indian companies in areas like artificial intelligence, renewable energy and new-age manufacturing.

Speaking at the function, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demography Policy, Bulgaria, Mariyana Nikolova too sought investments from India.

She said that her country provides stable and predictable policy regime and a host of incentives for investors.

Ministry of External Affairs secretary TS Tirumurti also said central and eastern European countries can benefit from the opportunities that India offers in different sectors.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 06:01 pm

tags #Business #Piyush Goyal #policy

