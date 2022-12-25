 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

India needs corporate mandate on R&D: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu

PTI
Dec 25, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

Asked about India's success in receiving Apple's investment to manufacture in India, Vembu compared the situation with Mexico where there are factories for US companies but they don't have much value addition.

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu

India requires a corporate mandate on Research & Development similar to CSR to promote a technology innovation culture which will help build critical technologies here in the country, Zoho Corporation's founder Sridhar Vembu said.

The Padma Shree awardee and CEO of the country's first billion-dollar IT product company said the country lacks a culture of its own R&D and pointed out that merely having manufacturing facilities of global tech product companies like Apple will not bring "high income jobs" for people at large in India.

"A corporate mandate to spend one or two per cent on R&D is needed for India like the two per cent CSR (corporate social responsibility) mandate. It is a high potential investment," Vembu stated in a brief interview with PTI.

He was in the city recently to deliver his lecture on 'Transforming the Indian Economy' organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Swadeshi Research Institute.

The government has expanded the scope of CSR to R&D but the country currently does not have any dedicated research mandate for corporates.

Asked about India's success in receiving Apple's investment to manufacture in India, Vembu compared the situation with Mexico where there are factories for US companies but they don't have much value addition.