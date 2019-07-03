App
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 01:17 PM IST

Government mulls setting up a hub to design power banks, lithium-ion battery-based devices

The design hub will be established in Noida and run by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Power Bank The biggest challenge a traveller faces is to keep his/her gadgets charged at all time. With a power Bank, one can forget about maintaining a sufficient charge in your mobile devices. Power Banks are portable battery packs that store electrical energy which can be used later to charge an electric device such as phones, cameras, tablets and even your portable media players. (Image Source: Pixabay)

The government is planning to set up a design hub for power banks to reduce dependence on China, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The move is expected to help generate employment and reduce foreign exchange outgo.

The design hub will be established in Noida and run by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). The centre will collaborate with the industry to design power bank and other devices that use lithium-ion batteries.

C-DAC and the industry partner will seek financial assistance from the government to set up the Centre of Excellence, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The industry partner will help the centre get the required international exposure so that the technology and testing mechanisms can be developed, the report said.

The collaboration between C-DAC and the industry will initially last for three years, but can later be extended to five years.

The government hopes to get a premier status for design hub through IPR and patents, development of technology and products, and marketing and scale of the operations.

Around 65 manufacturing currently assemble lithium-ion batteries. But such products are usually designed in China.

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 12:51 pm

#Business #China #policy

