India may defer retaliatory tariffs against US again: Report

India is putting off imposing tariffs for the fifth time on 29 American products worth nearly $235 million, in response to US President Donald Trump's extra duties on steel and aluminium supplies.

Government sources told Financial Express that the Centre is deferring this plan by at least a month from the proposed deadline of January 31. Both US and India are trying to come up with a mutually beneficial trade package.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In December 2018, the US imposed an extra tariff on 200 Chinese products worth nearly $200 billion. The US also imposed a 25 percent extra levy on steel and 10 percent on aluminium from many countries including India last year.

India is pushing to dodge the extra duties on metals while US wants India to remove the price cap on bioresorbable stents and do away with import duties on ICT products, including high-end phones and watches. ICT products are those which carry any sort of digital information, like computers, TVs and bots.

Stent makers consider India to be a key market, as it imported medical instruments and stents from the US worth over $1.6 billion last fiscal, which was 10 percent higher than the year before. The US only accounts for 2 percent of India's annual import of seven ICT products, which is why US’s demand to cut import duties on them is surprising.

The Trump administration also wants greater market access from countries where it is giving concessional tariffs under its 'generalised system of preference' (GSP), including India. But, in November 2018, US removed 50 Indian products from the list of products eligible for concessions under GSP. The two countries have not convened for the annual trade policy forum in 2018, which usually happens in October.