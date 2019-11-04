India is not making any 'last-minute demands' at RCEP: Government sources

India has made it clear that it has not placed any 'last-minute demands' for the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), negotiations for which are currently on in Thailand.

"Our position on this issue has been consistent and clear from the very beginning," government sources said.

"We have put forward reasonable proposals in a clear manner and are engaged in negotiations with sincerity. We would like to see commensurate levels of ambition on services from many of our partners, even as we are ready to address their sensitivities. Overall, we are clear that a mutually beneficial RCEP, in which all sides gain reasonably, is in interests of India and of all partners in the negotiation," PM Narendra Modi noted in his interview with Bangkok Post.

According to reports, Malaysia wants to expedite RCEP conclusion but key Southeast Asian and East Asian nations are not favouring RCEP without India.

RCEP is being seen as a win-win situation for China in some quarters, drawing it closer to ASEAN nations.

The possible delay in firming up the RCEP during the three-day Asean summit in Bangkok has been attributed to India's demands on market access and tariff-related issues.