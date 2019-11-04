App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India is not making any 'last-minute demands' at RCEP: Government sources

"Our position on this issue has been consistent and clear from the very beginning," government sources said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has made it clear that it has not placed any 'last-minute demands' for the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), negotiations for which are currently on in Thailand.

"Our position on this issue has been consistent and clear from the very beginning," government sources said.

"We have put forward reasonable proposals in a clear manner and are engaged in negotiations with sincerity. We would like to see commensurate levels of ambition on services from many of our partners, even as we are ready to address their sensitivities. Overall, we are clear that a mutually beneficial RCEP, in which all sides gain reasonably, is in interests of India and of all partners in the negotiation," PM Narendra Modi noted in his interview with Bangkok Post.

Close

According to reports, Malaysia wants to expedite RCEP conclusion but key Southeast Asian and East Asian nations are not favouring RCEP without India.

related news

RCEP is being seen as a win-win situation for China in some quarters, drawing it closer to ASEAN nations.

The possible delay in firming up the RCEP during the three-day Asean summit in Bangkok has been attributed to India's demands on market access and tariff-related issues.

Hardball negotiations to address sticky issues went down to the wire on November 3, with India holding on to its demand for amicable resolution of its demands.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 04:57 pm

tags #Economy #policy #RCEP

