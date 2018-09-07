App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India drug regulator CDSCO to get a new name and logo

'The present nomenclature is not reflecting its role and responsibilities,' the government said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is all set to get a new name and logo in line with its current role. The government said the present name was given, keeping its role in view when it was created, but over the years the role of CDSCO expanded to several areas including policy matter and regulation medical devices, biologics, vaccines and stem cells.

"The present nomenclature is not reflecting its role and responsibilities," the government said adding that at least four names have come up before them.

Dr R A Mashelkar, who headed the expert committee on drug regulatory system in his report recommended the creation of a National Drug Authority (NDA) or Central Drug Authority (CDA). The Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) recommended renaming the CDSCO as Indian Drug Administration (IDA). Indian Medical Products Administration (IMPA) is another name suggested by others.

The government has requested all stakeholders to send in their suggestions and comments on the new name and design of the new logo within two weeks.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 10:04 am

