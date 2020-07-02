App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border skirmish fallout | Government mulls curbs on companies from countries 'illegally occupying Indian territory'

The Centre is reportedly looking into a proposal to curb trade and procurement from companies in such countries, particularly those active in territories such as Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The government is considering placing restrictions on companies based in countries "illegally occupying Indian territory", amid rising border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to a report in The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Centre's plan also comes at a time when the government has announced a push for locally manufactured goods to make the economy self-reliant.

High-level discussions have begun to evaluate the proposal and its business impact, and assess its implementation, The Economic Times reported.

The new rules will be enforced through changes in the Public Procurement (Preference to 'Make in India') Order of 2017, sources told the publication. Changes will also be made to the General Financial Rules.

The proposal is being evaluated carefully due to its 'high sensitivity' and consequences on diplomatic ties with China, the report added.

The government had in April modified foreign direct investment (FDI) norms, allowing companies from neighbouring countries to invest through the approval route only.

Check our coverage on India-China tension here
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 03:14 pm

