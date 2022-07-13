Indian cabinet approves new railway line in Rajasthan, Gujarat

India’s cabinet approved a 116-kilometer railway line connecting Abu Road, Ambaji and Taranga Hill, information minister Anurag Singh Thakur said in a Cabinet briefing on July 13.

The railway line will be ready in four years and will cost Rs 2,798 crore, Thakur told reporters in New Delhi.

While Abu Road is a tourism destination in Rajasthan, Ambaji and Taranga Hill, in Gujarat, are places of religious interest.

The rail project, which will be completed by 2026-27, will provide rail connectivity in area and improve mobility of the people of the region as well as facilitate faster movement of agricultural and local products, a government official said.

It will connect important religious centers with railway’s main network and boost religious tourism in Rajasthan and Gujarat, the official added.

Those visiting Mount Abu, Dilwara Jain temple, Ambaji temple and Prajapati Brahmakumari centre will benefit from the new rail line.

The rail line will have 54 long bridges, 151 short ones and over 60 road over and under bridges as well as 11 tunnels.

This project will also provide alternative route for existing Ahmedabad-Abu Road railway line.