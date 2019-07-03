How to fight the water crisis? Over to Budget and a ‘vision’

Subir Roy

The Prime Minister, in his first Mann ki Baat after the elections, has correctly focussed on the water crisis facing the country. Hopefully, he has ensured that this is being followed up in the Union Budget, both as a policy reference and tax proposals, to incentivise saving water and penalising its excessive use.

The spectre that should haunt India is the decline of the Indus valley civilisation. It was ravaged by successive droughts and floods, the classical consequences of ecological damage, which led to the decline of the Indus around which the civilisation had grown.

India is rapidly depleting its ground water and its rivers are declining. What is the worse is the Himalayan glaciers which feed the rivers and make their flows perennial are rapidly melting away.

Modi’s emphasis on the issue is correct, but he has not gone anywhere near articulating what needs to be done foremost to save India from becoming a desert.

The first point that needs highlighting is this is a problem which the Centre or the states cannot handle on their own. An inter-state body like the GST Council needs to be created as a forum for evolving a new strategy for water. Critically, all the states must buy in and this is assured, as in the case of the GST Council, through its decisions being unanimous.

Neither rivers nor natural aquifers know inter-state boundaries. Just as states up river can leave very little for those down river, excessive exploitation of groundwater by one state can deprive an adjoining one of adequate and legitimate use of an aquifer running through both.

The inter-state council will also need to formulate aspects of policy which individual states may find unacceptable, but whose pursuit is critical. The key to saving water which is sub-optimally used is to vastly cut down the cultivation of water-guzzling crops. The foremost among them is sugarcane.

Curbing its cultivation will create a political crisis in states like Maharashtra, Utter Pradesh and Karnataka. At the aggregate level, a decision has to be taken to compensate these states and they in turn will have to find ways of compensating farmers, mills and politicians, to boot.

Just as double refined white sugar is bad for health and its manufacturing and consumption need to be discouraged by suitable differentiated tariffs, the cultivation and consumption of millets and coarse grains in general need to be encouraged. Again, these tax measures will require deliberation and evolution of consensus, as is the case with GST.

Agriculture overall is not just the dominant user of water, but also its main culprit of misuse. So, the policy must focus on changing not just crop preferences, but also agricultural practices. After sugarcane, rice, the Indian staple, is the next major water guzzler.

The use of drip irrigation and sprinklers needs to be encouraged. This has to be done by subsidising the installation of such systems and ensuring easy availability of finance for investment in them.

States have to buy into new ideas as reforms have to go down to the third level of government and critically involve both state and local level initiatives. To get the best out of large irrigation projects on which huge amounts have already been spent, farmers need to form Water Users Associations in a transparent and participatory manner, as outlined by Mihir Shah, a member of the erstwhile Planning Commission.

Once such associations are formed, farmers will willingly pay irrigation charges for distribution and maintenance of the last-mile infrastructure. This will generate so much better returns from upstream investment already made. Under this kind of participatory irrigation management, tertiary level canals, minor structures and field channels will be handed over to the associations. It will result in superior last-mile connectivity and innovative water management, involving changing of cropping patterns and introducing water saving technologies and practices.

As for urban water supply, the best that the country can do is to learn from the highly successful pilot projects that have been implemented a decade ago in the Karnataka towns of Belgaum, Gulbarga and Hubli-Dharwad with World Bank support. The initiative established that 24-hour piped water supply is possible, affordable and sustainable in urban areas.

The scheme focused on installation of water meters and introduction of tariffs based on consumption. The more you use, higher the rate you pay. The scheme led to citizens reducing private expenses to get scarce water, enabled local bodies to earn more revenue and actually led to conserving water. The model is waiting to be used across the country.

Hopefully, the Budget will unveil both a vision and enabling tax proposals in this regard.