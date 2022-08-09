English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

    HC directs Tahsildar to remove encroachments on temple land in city

    The bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the direction, while disposing of a PIL petition from A Radhakrishnan of Kannankurichi in Salem, an activist against encroachments on temple properties, recently.

    PTI
    August 09, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST
    Madras High Court.

    Madras High Court.

    The first bench of the Madras High Court has directed the local Tahsildar to inspect the properties belonging to Sri Venugopala Krishnaswamy temple at Mannadi here and submit a report to the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department, which should take immediate action to retrieve the properties.

    The bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the direction, while disposing of a PIL petition from A Radhakrishnan of Kannankurichi in Salem, an activist against encroachments on temple properties, recently.

    When the matter came up before the bench on August 4, the counsel for HR&CE department submitted that a request had been made to the Tahsildar to conduct a survey of the land in question.

    If the survey results showed any encroachment, action would be taken by the department under the provisions of the HR&CE Act. "In view of the above, the writ petition is disposed of with a direction to the Tahsildar to cause a survey of the land in question and send the report at the earliest, in any case not later than two months. In case any encroachment is reported, the department would proceed to remove the encroachment by taking the process, as provided under the provisions of HR&CE Act,” the bench said.
    PTI
    Tags: #encroachment #Madras High Court #temples
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 06:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.