GST@28%: Higher tax burden, lower winnings may drive gamers to grey market

Due to higher taxes, Indian online gamers are likely to shift to illegal and offshore gaming and betting platforms

The increase in the goods and services tax on online gaming to 28 percent may drive players to the grey market to avoid paying higher taxes, companies and experts said.

The higher taxation will have more than a 10-fold impact on the tax currently paid by gamers, said Jay Sayta, a lawyer.

“Currently, if the player plays with a Rs 100 entry fee and the platform fee or commission of the online gaming website is 5 percent, then the GST that was being paid was 18 percent on the Rs 5, i.e. 90 paise. On the other hand, under the new proposal, the 28 percent tax on the Rs 100 entry fee (28 percent GST is on the face value) would be Rs 28, which is 31 times higher than the tax that was currently being borne by the consumer," he explained.

The GST Council recommended on July 11 that casino, horse racing and online gaming be taxed at a uniform rate of 28 percent on full face value.

GST at 18 percent was levied on gross gaming revenue or the platform fee, which ranges from 5 to 20 percent of the value of bets placed, pointed out Saket Patawari, executive director, of indirect tax, Nexdigm.

More expensive

“Now, in light of the GST Council’s decision, an upfront GST of 28 percent would be chargeable on the entire wager amount of Rs 100. This would lead to a substantial reduction in the player’s contribution towards the prize money after deduction of the platform fee," Patawari said.

He said wager amounts could be increased to factor in the 28 percent GST and keep the prize pool more or less unchanged.

"This could drive away players as they would be required to shell out more as compared to the present scenario," he said.

Gamerji, a platform that offers gaming on a subscription basis, currently levies 18 percent GST on the total subscription cost.

"This now has gone up to 28 percent, making it more expensive for users to get on the platform," said founder Soham Thacker.

On the other hand, Prashant Joshua, founder of 1verse, said the amount shelled out by gamers will not change but the increase in tax rate will consume the prize pool amounts. Due to this, gamers will start looking at illegal platforms that skirt these laws, resulting in revenue loss for the government and the platforms, he added.

Unsustainable for gamers

Thacker said there is already a 30 percent tax deducted at source (TDS) applicable on winnings.

"This move (28% GST on face value) will have a setback on business and user base of real money gaming firms," Thacker said.

The increased tax burden not only puts pressure on the profitability of operators but also risks dampening the enthusiasm of players, said Karan Gandhi, co-founder of PokerDangal.

TDS on the winning amount, in addition to taxing the full value of the wagered amount, will have a significant impact on the prize pool and incentives for players, said L Badri Narayanan, executive partner at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, a law firm.

"This will aid in the further development of grey market operators and the dark web, affecting customer interest. The approach of the GST Council is a deviation from internationally accepted taxation practice," he added.

The higher tax rate will make it unsustainable for gamers to make any sort of money even if they win as there will be 28 percent GST in addition to the 30 percent-plus rate of income tax, said Sayta.

"The number of active gamers or those who would want to play in a legitimate manner would certainly reduce as winning any amount on a consistent basis is almost impossible. Gamers would be forced to use illegal offshore gaming platforms that may even cheat their money or not pay out winnings and they may not have any recourse. The move will also result in the flight of money outside India through illicit channels for playing on foreign gambling or betting websites," he added.

Illegitimate platforms

Offshore online betting and gambling platforms that provide services illegally in India are not obligated to comply with consumer protection and user safety standards, which would be detrimental to the interests of Indian gamers, said Roland Landers, CEO of the All India Gaming Federation.

He said that there are around 450 million gamers in India currently and there is a high chance of many of these gamers moving to the grey market.

Online betting platform 1xbet’s Twitter account bio already proclaims: "NO 28% GST AND TDS."

The potential of driving players almost entirely towards unreliable unregulated entities far offsets the benefits that the government could see from the increased tax revenue said Utkarsh Sinha managing director of Bexley advisors. "Even the tax revenue increases will be minimum in the aggregate, as the higher tax will either drive the companies to reduce prices to retain customers or if passed on, will lead to a decline in the customer base."

Aman Gupta, VP of finance at Witzeal Technologies, said that the ultimate burden of increased tax will impact the prize pool and will result in a substantial reduction in prize value.

"Players will be discouraged from using Indian skill gaming platforms. Even if the platforms decide not to charge any or very nominal platform fees, players are likely to seek alternative options such as offshore or illegal gaming platforms. This will result in huge revenue loss to the skill gaming companies and to the government," he said.